LAS VEGAS, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This year's VLV will feature 55 bands, 20 DJs and multiple events including Rockabilly & Original 50s Music, a Classic Car Show, a Burlesque Showcase and Competition, a Vintage Fashion Show, Dance Lessons and Competition, Tiki Pool Parties, Swimsuit Contests, Burlesque Bingo, a Pin-Up Contest, over 120 Vendors, a Bowling event, Record Hops till 7am and more. VLV attracts some of the most eye-catching, stylish, head-turning people you will ever see in one place.
Some of the biggest attractions this year include: JD McPherson and The Delta Bombers performing at the Car Show on Saturday, September 11. The Viva Las Vegas Car Show is one of the largest classic car shows in North America, featuring 800–1,000 vintage cars, all pre-1964, as well as famous movie cars, the annual VLV Pin-up Contest, and 5 bands. One day tickets are available for the car show. Children of all ages are welcome and under age 15 get in free with an adult.
The Stars of Rockabilly and the Rock n Roll Stars shows are two of the most popular attractions for the fans, featuring legendary musical acts from the 1950s. This year we have Rockabilly Hall of Fame recipient Hayden Thompson, Art Adams and Norman Fox. Norman Fox and the Rob-Roy's are a doo-wop group who formed in 1956 and were one of the very first interracial groups recording at that time. No other festival puts together shows with as many original 1950s acts as VLV!
VLV was founded by Tom Ingram, who's been organizing music weekenders for over 30 years and has been a DJ for 45 years. Tom was awarded with "Tom Ingram Day," in 2017, and "Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend" was officially recognized by the city in 2018 and 2019, by the Mayor of the City of Las Vegas to acknowledge its contributions to the city's entertainment and tourism industries. Ingram also co-owns and DJs on Rockin 247 Radio, which streams Rockabilly online 24 hours a day.
Due to a fanatically loyal community of Rockabilly fans worldwide and his own passion and drive, Ingram has been able to keep VLV going through extreme challenges. This year will be slightly downsized due to travel restrictions, but the ticket sales are proving that the American audience will continue to show up and support. Next year's event is already being planned, and tickets are currently selling for VLV 25, happening April 14th-17th, 2022. VLV #25 in 2022 is expected to be massive, as the global audience will return. The Orleans Hotel Rooms are already sold out.
VLV is held at The Orleans Hotel and Casino, 4500 West Tropicana Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89103. Tickets are available for the event until they sell out. The "Hi-Roller" passes for the 4-day festival event have sold out in advance 11 years in a row. (Separate tickets are available for the Car Show.) VLV works with several other hotels to provide discounts to accommodate the fans.
For all VLV Media Inquiries, contact alisha@vivalasvegas.net. Promoter Tom Ingram is available for interviews to discuss this year's event, the challenges of festival promoting, and keeping a privately run music festival going in today's challenging times.
