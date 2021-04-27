SAN FRANCISCO, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TheGiftYak.com, the leading # 1 gift recommendation website has launched the largest Mother's Day gifting resource for do-it-yourself (DIY) and homemade crafting. With nearly 1,000 curated Mother's Day tutorials for creating moms a gift, TheGiftYak is helping spread inspiration during this special holiday.
This launch combines the unique strengths of TheGiftYak.com's hand-picked gift ideas with amazing personalization to produce the most sophisticated Mother's Day DIY gift recommendation resources available.
"TheGiftYak is dedicated to bringing gifts to moms on Mother's Day. Our new DIY resources are there to inspire others to create gifts. Whether it's for your mom, wife, grandma, aunt, friend or loved one this is the ideal resource that provides highly relevant, customized recommendations for do-it-yourselfers," said Matt Lally, Chief Curator for TheGiftYak. "It's a phenomenal example of how strong recommendations can create cheer and inspiration for users. Our engagement has been off the charts for our Mother's Day resources and we're ready to continue the tradition next year."
Based on data from the 2017 U.S. Census Bureau, more than 55% of women ages 15 to 50 have at least one child. Indeed 22% have two children and 17% of women have more than three children. That means there are a lot of Mother's Day gifts that need to be made for moms in 2021. TheGiftYak is poised to be the place for anyone to find their next gift or make it.
"This is the ideal resource for Mother's Day," continued Matt Lally. "Personalization and curation of these resources makes things easier than ever for the gift shopper -- or should I say gift maker. Plus it makes the experience better for the gift recipient – moms."
Key features of the Mother's Day DIY resource:
- Over 997 Mother's Day DIY gift ideas. An entire curated resource with over 10 years of Mother's Day homemade craft ideas from around the web.
- The resource is devoted to DIY tutorials. "How to" never was this easy.
- Each section of the Mother's Day guide is segmented into personalized gift ideas for Mom, Grandma, Wives, Last Minute and more.
The early interest in this Mother's Day guide has been astronomical. In just 5 days since launch, viewers are staying on site for up to 50% longer and researching the tutorial sites 40% more than the average for other gifting resources on site, proof that the new resource is providing highly relevant recommendations.
To see the Mother's Day DIY guide, visit https://thegiftyak.com/happy-mothers-day.
About TheGiftYak
