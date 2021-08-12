CHATHAM, N.J., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Theorem, a flexible, full-scale digital media and marketing services provider, today announces that, MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry; selected the company as the winner of the "Best Overall Content Marketing Company" award in the fourth annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program.
Theorem challenges traditional working models by creating a flexible, and full-service, approach to digital marketing services for clients. Its team combines consultancy, managed services, and automation solutions to help the world's largest brands scale their businesses with smarter marketing. Theorem provides programmatic media, creative, marketing, CRM, technology and data services to create an all-encompassing digital marketing solution at scale. The Company's solutions range from audit and strategy, through to complete delivery and managed services - running and managing all forms of digital campaigns and strategies for brands, publishers, agencies, and platforms.
Additionally, when combined with strategic partnerships such as Salesforce, LinkedIn, Campaign Monitor and Liveclicker, Theorem helps their customers excel across industry-leading platforms. By offering scaled technology, media operations, marketing, CRM, and creative solutions under one roof, Theorem's consultancy teams and operational expertise can help brands simplify, streamline, and automate complex digital tasks.
Theorem has created successful digital marketing campaigns for some of the world's most successful brands in publishing, media and entertainment, retail and emerging D2C brands.
"Thank you to MarTech Breakthrough for awarding us with the Best Overall Content Marketing Company designation, recognizing the big picture in what we do," said Jay Kulkarni, Founder and CEO, Theorem. "By operating as a true extension to their in-house teams, we can support overall business goals and marketing strategies and our clients have seen significant increases in revenue, click-through-rates and engagement."
The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, market research and customer experience, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,850 nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world.
"Mass disruption accelerated by the pandemic, complex marketing technologies and privacy regulations have all had a major impact on the ability of brands and publishers to succeed," said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "In this increasingly complicated market, having flexible agency relationships and non-siloed solutions is a breakthrough solution that Theorem addresses these complexities head-on. We extend our sincere congratulations to the Theorem team on being our pick for 'Best Overall Content Marketing Company' in 2021."
About Theorem
Founded in 2002, Theorem creates, delivers and optimizes digital marketing campaigns for some of the world's most successful brands. By offering scaled technology, media, operations, marketing, CRM, and creative solutions under one roof, Theorem can provide flexible, full-service marketing solutions to their clients. Theorem's consultancy teams and operational expertise helps brands simplify, streamline and automate complex digital tasks. This value exchange saves clients time, reduces their costs, and increases their revenue. For more information, visit theoreminc.net.
About MarTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com.
