HANGZHOU, China, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's jury includes Wang Shu, who is the CAA professor on architecture and also the 2012 laureate. The Xiangshan Campus of China Academy of Art was designed by Wang Shu and architectures on the campus including China Design Museum designed by Álvaro Siza, the 1992 Pritzker Prize Laureate, Crafts Museum designed by Kengo kuma, the renowned Japanese architect and candidate for the 2020 Pritzker Prize, and Liangzhu Campus designed by Zhang Yonghe, the first Chinese jury member of the Pritzker Architecture Prize. Watch the video to appreciate the architecture.

