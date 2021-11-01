WALNUT, Calif., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thermaltake, the leading PC DIY premium brand for cooling, gaming gear, and enthusiast memory solutions, is pleased to announce their product compatibility with the latest Intel® 12th Generation Alder Lake desktop processors and the availability of LGA 1700 mounting kits for its current desktop CPU coolers. All Thermaltake TOUGHAIR and TOUGHLIQUID coolers come bundled with the LGA 1700 socket bracket and fully support users upgrading to the new platform. Thermaltake also provides free upgrade kits for existing CPU cooler customers on qualifying products. Customers will need to contact Thermaltake to get their free LGA 1700 upgrade kit.
"Thermaltake users are mostly PC hardware enthusiasts and love to experiment with new PC tech products and get the best performance," said Kenny Lin, Thermaltake Founder & CEO. "An excellent CPU cooler is an essential component to a high-performance processor to ensure the best performance. Thermaltake AIO liquid coolers and Air coolers are now fully compatible with Intel® Alder Lake processors," he added.
Intel® Alder Lake desktop processors utilize a new socket, LGA 1700, which has more pins and is more prominent in size than the previous editions, will require a new mounting bracket to be compatible with the existing Thermaltake coolers. In the pursuit of creating the perfect user experience, Thermaltake TOUGHLIQUID and TOUGHAIR are ready for socket LGA 1700 out of the box, and the LGA 1700 bracket is included in the package. Meanwhile, users who have already purchased TOUGHLIQUID and FLOE RC liquid cooler can contact Thermaltake to receive an LGA 1700 free upgrade kit. Thermaltake Customer Support can be contacted by the direct line at (800) 988-1088, live chat or via request form here: https://thermaltakeusa.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/requests/new
Air Cooling
Universal Socket (LGA 1700/1200) included
TOUGHAIR 110
TOUGHAIR 310
TOUGHAIR 510
All-in-One Liquid Cooling (LGA 1700 Socket included)
TOUGHLIQUID ULTRA 240 AIO
TOUGHLIQUID ULTRA 360 AIO
TOUGHLIQUID 240 AIO
TOUGHLIQUID 360 AIO
Floe RC 240 AIO
Floe RC 360 AIO
Floe RC 240 Snow Edition AIO
Floe RC 360 Snow Edition AIO
Floe RC Ultra 240 AIO
Floe RC Ultra 360 AIO
TH120 ARGB Sync AIO
TH240 ARGB Sync AIO
TH360 ARGB Sync AIO
TH240 ARGB Sync Snow Edition AIO
TH360 ARGB Sync Snow Edition AIO
Thermaltake also offers an LGA 1700 Upgrade Kit solution for the customers with existing Thermaltake coolers. The customers can reference the LGA 1700 bracket kit upgrade for their cooler below:
For Pacific DIY Water Block and Cooling Kit Owners:
Choose CL-O031-ST00BL-A upgrade kit: https://bit.ly/3nHxX9p
Pacific W3 CPU Water Block
Pacific W4 RGB CPU Water Block
Pacific W4 Plus CPU Water Block
Pacific W5 CPU Water Block
Pacific C240 DDC Hard Tube Liquid Cooling Kit
Pacific C360 DDC Hard Tube Liquid Cooling Kit
Pacific C240 DDC Soft Tube Liquid Cooling Kit
Pacific W5 CPU Water Block
Pacific M360 Hard Tube Liquid Cooling Kit
Pacific M360 Plus Hard Tube Liquid Cooling Kit
Pacific C360 DDC Soft Tube Liquid Cooling Kit
Pacific CL360 Max Hard Tube Liquid Cooling Kit
Pacific W7 Plus CPU Water Block
Pacific MX1 Plus CPU Water Block
For Floe and Water 3.0 AIO Series Owners:
Choose CL-O032-PL00BL-A upgrade kit: https://bit.ly/3jQ1Ini
Floe DX RGB 240 AIO
Floe DX RGB 280 AIO
Floe DX RGB 360 AIO
Floe Riing RGB 240 AIO
Floe Riing RGB 280 AIO
Floe Riing RGB 360 AIO
Water 3.0 120 ARGB Sync AIO
Water 3.0 240 ARGB Sync AIO
Water 3.0 360 ARGB Sync AIO
For TH-Series AIO Owners:
Choose CLO033-ST00BL-A upgrade kit: https://bit.ly/3mscjXt
TH120 ARGB Sync AIO
TH240 ARGB Sync AIO
TH360 ARGB Sync AIO
TH240 ARGB Sync Snow Edition AIO
TH360 ARGB Sync Snow Edition AIO
For more details about Thermaltake LGA 1700 compatible cooling products:
https://ttpremium.com/thermaltake/intel_1700.html
