WALNUT, Calif., Sep. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thermaltake, the leading PC DIY premium brand for Cooling, Gaming Gear, and Enthusiast Memory solutions, is delighted to announce a new collaboration with Studio F. A. Porsche, a union where exclusive functional design meets with cutting-edge gaming peripheral technology. Thermaltake and Studio F. A. Porsche has reimagined the traditional gaming chair and took it to the next level regarding aesthetic design, quality, and engineering. Together, Thermaltake and Studio F. A. Porsche has created a premium gaming chair that is not only exclusively designed for gamers. The new ARGENT E700 Real Leather Gaming Chair is also an excellent fit for the working professional. It will be available in six colors allowing users to select the best chair for their taste.
"The new ARGENT E700 Real Leather Gaming Chair is more than just a gaming chair – our goal was to find the perfect balance of refined ergonomics, convincing comfort, and outstanding aesthetics. The result of this collaboration with Thermaltake defies any categorization – it is both a sporty gaming chair as well as an advanced office chair, executed in the best possible way", says Christian Schwamkrug, Design Director and Deputy Managing Director of the Studio F. A. Porsche.
"We are excited to have collaborated with Studio F. A. Porsche to develop a highly refined and expertly executed gaming chair— the ARGENT E700 Real Leather Gaming Chair draws inspiration from the comfort & luxury of top-tier sports car seats and combines it with the multi-functionality of a professional gaming chair. This versatile real leather gaming chair is perfect for the modern office, gaming room, and home space, "says Kenny Lin, Thermaltake Founder & CEO.
New Style Design: inspired by high-end race cars
Designed by Studio F. A. Porsche, the ARGENT E700 Real Leather Gaming Chair combines the best of both worlds - the aesthetics of a racing bucket seat with the functionality and elegance of a modern lounge or office chair. The design ingenuities are inspired by high-end race cars and translated to a gaming chair. Firstly, the side integrated aluminum alloy handles are designed for tilting and elevating. The left-side handle can adjust the seatback up to 126°, and the right-side handle can alter seat height in between 16.1" - 20.8" (41 – 53 cm).
Furthermore, the seated part features a built-in wire-control mechanism that guarantees superior functionality and gives a neat overall appearance. In addition, the E700 features a class-4 gas spring for height adjustments, a premium grade 5-star aluminum alloy base, and large 3" caster wheels covered by PU to ensure stability, reliability, and safety. Lastly, located at the front middle of the chair is a Thermaltake logo plate in polished metallic silver aluminum finish, which is both unique and sophisticated.
Iconic Colors: light up your space
On the foundation of functionality, Thermaltake adds another exciting addition to the ARGENT E700 Real Leather Gaming Chair by offering a whole range of multicolored options, including Glacier White, Flaming Orange, Ocean Blue, and Racing Green offering vivid colors and a highly scratch-resistant surface with minimal color fade. Storm Black and Space Gray represents the finest quality through a subtle and elegant matte finish, and the calm tone is simple but classic. Despite the color, a refined chair can light up your space and bring ambiance to your gaming stations, and bling to your office. Users can create their styles with these unique colors no matter the situation.
Superlative Comfort: For a satisfying user experience
The ARGENT E700 Real Leather Gaming Chair is fully covered by genuine real leather with 1 - 1.1 mm thickness complimented with delicate stitching over the entire seat and headrest. The seated area is constructed with perforated leather for extreme heat dissipation and ventilation. High-density molded foam provides firm body support while maintaining a sedentary posture and even weight distribution. Additionally, the unique one-piece curved-back chair design allows users to achieve full-body immersion by either sitting straight up or relaxing in four lockable angles, 107°, 113°, 119°, 126°. In comparison, the quad-directional armrest adjustments provide support for the forearm and help to relieve wrist pressure. Pushing both the function and aesthetics to another level, the ARGENT E700 Real Leather Gaming Chair is more than just a chair; it is the perfect fit for you to immerse yourself in virtual adventures or working environments for hours.
Features of the ARGENT E700 Real Leather Gaming Chair:
Premium Genuine Leather
It is fully wrapped by genuine leather with 1 - 1.1mm thickness over the entire seat and headrest. The genuine leather is known for its durability, moisture resistance, and easy maintenance, and embroidered with elegant red stitching and unsurpassed breathability design for optimal aeration and style.
Race Car inspired Side Handles
Designed to reflect a race car, the integrated side handles can be tilting and elevating, allowing users to find the perfect posture! The left side handle positions the seat back up to 126°. The right side handle adjusts the seat height between 16.1 - 20.8" (41 - 53cm).
Polished Aluminum Logo
The Thermaltake logo plate located in the front middle is aluminum polished, be unique!
First-Class Seating Experience
The one-piece curved-back design intends to appear aesthetic and futuristic; additionally, its formation provides a full-body immersion, imitating a first-class seating experience.
Perforated Leather Seat Design
Perforated leather offers breathability to achieve heat dissipation and ventilation.
Versatile Adjustments
Four-directional armrest movements in height and width for optimal support of the forearm to relieve wrist pressure and muscle strain.
Adjustable Headrest
Integrated headrest with lift adjustment up to about 1.9" (5cm).
High-Density Molded Foam
The genuine leather gaming chair is packed with high-density molded foam of 143.3lbs/ft³ (65kg/m³). High-density and premium foam offer even weight distribution and firm body support while maintaining a sedentary posture.
Sit Straight or Relax
Sit back in four lockable angles: 107°, 113°, 119°, 126°.
Class-4 Gas Spring
Class-4 gas spring for maximized safety and reliability during height adjustments.
5-star Aluminum Base & Caster Wheels
Premium grade 5-star aluminum alloy base with large 3" (7.5cm) caster wheels for enhanced stability. Suitable for soft and hard floors, without scratching the floor.
Recommended Measurements
Height: 5'6" – 6'2" (170cm – 190cm)
Weight: 331 lbs (150kg)
Thermaltake ARGENT E700 gaming chairs will be available in the middle of October at the Thermaltake USA web store.
About Thermaltake
Thermaltake launched in 1999, first specializing in air cooling and successfully debuting the world's first turbine air cooler, the "Golden Orb". Since then, Thermaltake has taken the world by storm and become the leader in computer hardware and peripherals in the DIY PC market. Homing in on their 3 main lines ("Key 3"), Thermaltake delivers seamless cases, power supplies, and cooling products. The "Key 3 Spirit" represents Thermaltake's promise toward its users; the promise to provide products that display "Quality Performance & Reliability." The "Key 3 Spirit" is the foundation for all Thermaltake products and is the reason for Thermaltake's continuous success worldwide.
About Studio F. A. Porsche
Design must be honest – these four words spoken by our founder, Professor Ferdinand Alexander Porsche, get to the heart of our thinking. They mean that design is not simply decoration or superficial beautification to us, but rather the perfect symbiosis of form and function. This can only be achieved once you have fully grasped the functionality of a product.
When the studio was founded in Zell am See in 1972, F. A. Porsche already gave the evidence for this philosophy: the design of the Porsche 911. It's an unembellished, timeless design, which embodies the technical essence of the sports car like a perfectly tailored suit. A passionate tribute to motion – even standing still.
Our fascination with purist design still motivates us today. It permeates all the areas in which Studio F. A. Porsche designs objects for the 21st century: in product design, transport and space design.
For more information, please visit https://www.studiofaporsche.com/en/
