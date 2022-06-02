The number of US digital buyers is expected to reach 291.2 million by 2025. DesignRush reached out to experts to discover the best-performing eCommerce marketing channels.
MIAMI, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Statista reports that in 2020, there were 256 million digital buyers in the US alone. As purchasing products online has become a common practice among consumers, this number is expected to reach 291.2 million by 2025. And as the number of digital buyers increases, so does competition. This urges eCommerce businesses to leverage the best-performing marketing channels to reach their audience online and influence the buying process.
DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies, leveraged its 13,000-agencies-strong network for quick insights – or "QuickSights" – on the best-performing marketing channels for eCommerce businesses.
1) EMAIL MARKETING
According to Stefan Chiriacescu, founder & CEO of eCommerce Today, eCommerce businesses should leverage personalized emails to increase conversions.
"Email marketing is one of the best-performing channels that can help engage and convert potential clients through personalized emails, particularly if you rely on automation," said Chiriacescu. "In 2021 we got $7.4 million in sales for our clients from email marketing alone. $5.8 million was automation and the rest came from newsletters."
2) SEO-DRIVEN CONTENT MARKETING
In the opinion of Sandra Caetano, founder and creative director at Highway 61, SEO-driven content can help eCommerce businesses connect with their potential customers online.
"SEO-driven content marketing is one of the best ways eCommerce businesses can increase performance," said Caetano. "As many as 55% of people look for products online. This is where high-quality marketing content comes in — by publishing the exact keywords that consumers use to search for the products, you'll end up on their radars."
3) PAID & ORGANIC MIX
James Martinez, CEO and eCommerce Guru of It's Just eCommerce, agrees on the channels above but emphasizes the importance of having the right mix of paid and organic for successful marketing efforts.
"The most important is to have the right mix for each channel," said Martinez. "Choosing the right mix of [paid and organic] eCommerce marketing channels will help you build your overall revenue and get you to your goal. Look into Google Analytics to see what channel is underperforming so you can dedicate time and effort to grow that subchannel in the business."
DesignRush issued the May list of the best eCommerce marketing agencies that develop and execute successful strategies for eCommerce businesses across industries.
1. eCommerce Today - ecommerce-today.com
Expertise: Consulting, Online Marketing, SEO and more
2. Highway-61 - highway-61.ch
Expertise: Social Media Marketing, Advertising, Storytelling and more
3. 10 Plus Brand - 10plusbrand.com
Expertise: Content Marketing, Social Media & Influencer Marketing, Email Campaigns and more
4. UX West - uxwest.com
Expertise: Marketing Consulting, Marketing Audits, Content Creation and more
5. Deyo Digital - deyodigital.com
Expertise: Keyword Research, SEO, Content Creation and more
6. Bedford 360 - bedford360.com
Expertise: Advertising, Social Media Management, Creative Design and more
7. It's Just eCommerce - itsjustecommerce.com
Expertise: eCommerce Consulting, SEO, Email Marketing and more
8. HMG Creative - hmgcreative.com
Expertise: Email Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Content Marketing and more
9. Catapult Revenue - catapultrevenue.com
Expertise: PPC, SEO, Email Marketing and more
10. Evestar - evestar.com
Expertise: Email Marketing, SEO, SMS Marketing and more
11. Innovative Flare - innovativeflare.com
Expertise: Search Engine Marketing, PPC Management, SEO and more
12. eStore Factory - estorefactory.com
Expertise: Keyword Research, Product Listing Optimization, PPC and more
13. SAM Web Studio - samwebstudio.com
Expertise: Lead Generation, Link Building, SEO and more
14. Workshop Built - workshopbuilt.com
Expertise: Content Strategy & Planning, Campaign Management & Reporting, Social Media Management and more
15. Gatorworks - gatorworks.net
Expertise: Search Engine Marketing, Social Media Marketing, SEO and more
