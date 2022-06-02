The number of US digital buyers is expected to reach 291.2 million by 2025. DesignRush reached out to experts to discover the best-performing eCommerce marketing channels.

MIAMI, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Statista reports that in 2020, there were 256 million digital buyers in the US alone. As purchasing products online has become a common practice among consumers, this number is expected to reach 291.2 million by 2025. And as the number of digital buyers increases, so does competition. This urges eCommerce businesses to leverage the best-performing marketing channels to reach their audience online and influence the buying process.

DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies, leveraged its 13,000-agencies-strong network for quick insights – or "QuickSights" – on the best-performing marketing channels for eCommerce businesses.

1) EMAIL MARKETING

According to Stefan Chiriacescu, founder & CEO of eCommerce Today, eCommerce businesses should leverage personalized emails to increase conversions.

"Email marketing is one of the best-performing channels that can help engage and convert potential clients through personalized emails, particularly if you rely on automation," said Chiriacescu. "In 2021 we got $7.4 million in sales for our clients from email marketing alone. $5.8 million was automation and the rest came from newsletters."

2) SEO-DRIVEN CONTENT MARKETING

In the opinion of Sandra Caetano, founder and creative director at Highway 61, SEO-driven content can help eCommerce businesses connect with their potential customers online.

"SEO-driven content marketing is one of the best ways eCommerce businesses can increase performance," said Caetano. "As many as 55% of people look for products online. This is where high-quality marketing content comes in — by publishing the exact keywords that consumers use to search for the products, you'll end up on their radars."

3) PAID & ORGANIC MIX

James Martinez, CEO and eCommerce Guru of It's Just eCommerce, agrees on the channels above but emphasizes the importance of having the right mix of paid and organic for successful marketing efforts.

"The most important is to have the right mix for each channel," said Martinez. "Choosing the right mix of [paid and organic] eCommerce marketing channels will help you build your overall revenue and get you to your goal. Look into Google Analytics to see what channel is underperforming so you can dedicate time and effort to grow that subchannel in the business."

DesignRush issued the May list of the best eCommerce marketing agencies that develop and execute successful strategies for eCommerce businesses across industries.

1. eCommerce Today - ecommerce-today.com

Expertise: Consulting, Online Marketing, SEO and more

2. Highway-61 - highway-61.ch

Expertise: Social Media Marketing, Advertising, Storytelling and more

3. 10 Plus Brand - 10plusbrand.com

Expertise: Content Marketing, Social Media & Influencer Marketing, Email Campaigns and more

4. UX West - uxwest.com

Expertise: Marketing Consulting, Marketing Audits, Content Creation and more

5. Deyo Digital - deyodigital.com

Expertise: Keyword Research, SEO, Content Creation and more

6. Bedford 360 - bedford360.com

Expertise: Advertising, Social Media Management, Creative Design and more

7. It's Just eCommerce - itsjustecommerce.com

Expertise: eCommerce Consulting, SEO, Email Marketing and more

8. HMG Creative - hmgcreative.com

Expertise: Email Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Content Marketing and more

9. Catapult Revenue - catapultrevenue.com

Expertise: PPC, SEO, Email Marketing and more

10. Evestar - evestar.com

Expertise: Email Marketing, SEO, SMS Marketing and more

11. Innovative Flare - innovativeflare.com

Expertise: Search Engine Marketing, PPC Management, SEO and more

12. eStore Factory - estorefactory.com

Expertise: Keyword Research, Product Listing Optimization, PPC and more

13. SAM Web Studio - samwebstudio.com

Expertise: Lead Generation, Link Building, SEO and more

14. Workshop Built - workshopbuilt.com

Expertise: Content Strategy & Planning, Campaign Management & Reporting, Social Media Management and more

15. Gatorworks - gatorworks.net

Expertise: Search Engine Marketing, Social Media Marketing, SEO and more

Brands can explore the top eCommerce marketing agencies by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.

