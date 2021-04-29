NEW YORK, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Over the last eight years, Wunderkind LLC's team of precocious technologists have provided consulting and software development services for a long list of companies including such names as Institutional Shareholder Services, Siemens, and The United Nations. In recognition of the company's evolution, Wunderkind, LLC is now doing business as Quantiva™.
The shift to the Quantiva™ brand is intended to showcase the fact that, after years of providing high-end bespoke technology services for demanding clients, the image of the child prodigy no longer captures the essence of the company's identity.
The Quantiva™ name better represents the company's mature approach to delivering cutting-edge and elegant technology solutions using such powerful technologies as AI, Blockchain and IoT.
According to Co-Founder Tammo Mueller, "Our quantitative approach to decision-making involves defining and analyzing opportunities and challenges and delivering effective solutions through a rational, systematic and scientific process, based on data, facts, and logic."
Quantiva's level-headed, results-oriented methodology to achieving clients' objectives is rooted in its team's deep knowledge of foundational and emerging technologies and business principles. This includes deep industry expertise, rigorous analytical capabilities, and a pragmatic mindset to help solve its clients' most complex business problems and product challenges.
Under the Quantiva™ banner, the company will continue to operate as a hands-on, full product lifecycle technology consultancy & digital transformation solution provider with expertise in delivering innovation strategies tailored for multiple industries. Quantiva's business category focus includes Banking/Finance, Commerce, Healthcare, Media Ownership & Royalty solutions, Supply Chain Management, and Critical Infrastructure solutions.
With the name change, Quantiva™ is also formalizing its unique Immersive Innovation™ engagement process. This approach enables the company to productively partner with clients to formulate business and product strategies all the way to final implementation, to reimagine processes and platforms to maximize efficiency, ensure legal compliance, and deliver maximum ROI.
Quantiva's recent and current clients and partners include:
- Fraud.net
- Institutional Shareholder Services
- LB Media Group
- Monegraph
- Quantitative Radiology Solutions
- React
- Siemens Advanta
- The United Nations
The company's new home on the Internet is https://Quantiva.co
