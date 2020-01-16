LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Walt Disney World Resort revealed the 100 extraordinary high school students from across the nation who will participate in the 2020 Disney Dreamers Academy with Steve Harvey and ESSENCE Magazine. Each student receives an all-expenses-paid trip to Walt Disney World to participate in the immersive, transformational four-day experience that will take place March 12-15.
To celebrate the students' selection, ABC's Good Morning America surprised one member of the new 2020 class, Myah Mitchell of Cambria Heights, NY, by showing up at her school this morning to tell her the news. The full list of students is available at www.DisneyDreamersAcademy.com. For video of Mitchell's surprise, visit www.WDWNews.com.
The program, now in its 13th year, is a part of Walt Disney World's commitment to helping the next generation of young people by inspiring them at a critical time in their development. The Disney Dreamers Academy theme is "Be100," encouraging teens to be positive, to be "all in" and to carry what they learn back with them so they can relentlessly pursue their dreams and make a difference in the lives of others.
"After 12 successful years, we know the profound impact this program has on these students," said Tracey D. Powell, Walt Disney World Resort vice president and Disney Dreamers Academy executive champion. "One dream can change the world, and through Disney Dreamers Academy we hope to help these amazing teens turn their dreams into reality."
Participating students, known as "Disney Dreamers," embark on a journey throughout the Walt Disney World theme parks and behind the scenes of this 40-square-mile vacation destination. It's a vibrant classroom where students discover new career opportunities, pursue their dreams, and interact with Harvey and other celebrities and motivational speakers. Past celebrity participants have included singer NE-YO, NBA legend and business mogul Magic Johnson, the star of the Disney's upcoming live-action "Little Mermaid" Halle Bailey, gospel music star Yolanda Adams, and personalities and cast members from across the Disney corporate family including "Good Morning America'', ESPN, Disney Channel, the TV series "black-ish" and "grown-ish."
Students participate in immersive career-oriented workshops that explore a wide range of career disciplines found at Walt Disney World, learning life tools such as effective communication techniques, leadership skills and networking strategies.
"I know from personal experience that big dreams lead to big success," said Harvey. "Disney understands that concept better than any other company and that is why I partner with them every year on this program to encourage big dreams for the next generation."
Since 2008, Walt Disney World Resort has provided all-expenses-paid trips to more than 1,200 students, plus a parent or guardian, to participate in the annual Disney Dreamers Academy. Students are selected from thousands of applicants who answered essay questions about their personal stories and dreams for the future.
"Meeting the 100 impressive students selected for Disney Dreamers Academy each year is a personal highlight for me," said Michelle Ebanks, Chief Executive Officer of Essence Communications Inc. "I am continually amazed by their ambition, talent and perseverance. Partnering with Disney on this program is an opportunity to carry out our ongoing mission to inspire, inform and empower."
For more information, visit DisneyDreamersAcademy.com. Regular updates about Disney Dreamers Academy are also available on social media at Facebook.com/DisneyDreamersAcademy, Twitter.com/DreamersAcademy and Instagram.com/disneydreamersacademy.
The 100 students selected to participate in the 2020 Disney Dreamers Academy are (listed by state):
First Name
Last Name
City
State
Landon
Humphrey
Clovis
CA
Kamila
Kaloyan
Coronado
CA
Lydia
Kim
Cypress
CA
Makayla
Gubbay
Encinitas
CA
Audrey
Hoven
Fort Irwin
CA
Michael
McPhie
Irvine
CA
Taylor
Haywood
Los Angeles
CA
Nicole
Munoz
Pacific Grove
CA
Bridget
Darrah
Sacramento
CA
Yakari
Jackson
Sacramento
CA
Blain
Engeda
San Leandro
CA
DAndre
Jorge
San Marcos
CA
Sydney
Vaughn
Sunnyvale
CA
Micah
Norton
Berthoud
CO
Makenna
Turner
Lafayette
CO
Cassidy
Wilson
Oxford
CT
Nicole
Hemphill
Newark
DE
Estefania
Alcala
Belle Glade
FL
Jonathan
Williams
Boca Raton
FL
Jonathan
Shelton
Jacksonville
FL
David
Daise
Kissimmee
FL
Rouri
Hall
Lauderhill
FL
Emma
Moise
Miami
FL
Simone
Till
St Petersburg
FL
Nia
Marshall
Williston
FL
Deesha
Panchal
Acworth
GA
Zaria
Walker
Buford
GA
Imani
Gunnison
Conyers
GA
Anudeepa
Ramachandiran
Duluth
GA
Ashalah
Wright
Fairburn
GA
Ketsia
Alberto
Jonesboro
GA
Genesis
Weever
Lithonia
GA
Joseph
Adams
Marietta
GA
Adonna
McBride
McDonough
GA
Cleveland
Newton
Pooler
GA
Aaliyah
Phillips
Sharpsburg
GA
Ceci
Smith
Statesboro
GA
Patric
Boyd
Stone Mountain
GA
Caitlyn
Carter
Valdosta
GA
Jeremiah
Lewis
Chicago
IL
Jaden
Maloney
Chicago
IL
Kennedy
Crye
Joliet
IL
Mary Catherine
Hanafeelaplante
Mount Prospect
IL
Ariyana
Irving
Gary
IN
Brylee
Huber
Burlington
KS
Britney
Doan
Junction City
KS
Kaniya
Harris
Louisville
KY
Erica
McPheeters
Louisville
KY
Joshua
Koch
Paris
KY
Jarius
Gipson
New Orleans
LA
Morgan
Lance
Littleton
MA
Caroline
Curran
Pocasset
MA
Caitlyn
Lynch
Hyattsville
MD
Alexander
Spiller
Detroit
MI
Maria
Cheriyan
Farmington Hills
MI
Nylah
Dobson
Southfield
MI
Kaelynn
Gore
Florissant
MO
Ethan
Alsup
Hamilton
MS
Maurisca
Woods
Jackson
MS
Abby
Waters
Casar
NC
Morgan
Wright
Fayetteville
NC
Ivanya
Johnson
Kinston
NC
Brynna
Miller
Monroe
NC
Reagan
Razon
Morrisville
NC
Sterling
Thomas
Riegelwood
NC
Timothy
Hoffman
Norfolk
NE
Aisling
Smith
Auburn
NH
Jessica
Carscadden
Chester
NH
Grace
Lunney
Newmarket
NH
Sydney
Cobb
East Windsor
NJ
Sadie
Munoz
Maplewood
NJ
Fatoumata
Soumare
Brooklyn
NY
Myah
Mitchell
Cambria Heights
NY
Matthew
Roberson
Chittenango
NY
Hannah
Tuso
Livingston Manor
NY
Danielle
Phillip
Valley Stream
NY
Claire
Martin
Lakewood
OH
Trinity
Marsh
Lyndhurst
OH
Belise
Nishimwe
Portland
OR
Tawni
Doliveira
Ebensburg
PA
Caroline
Gray
Bath
PA
Conor
Amendola
Erie
PA
Ajae
Richardson
Norristown
PA
Mikayla
Merin
Philadelphia
PA
David
Jackson
Columbia
SC
Caia
Roberts-Jones
Columbia
SC
Hannah
Rutland
Ridgeway
SC
Korrie
Jolivet
Beaumont
TX
Nevaeh
Deleon
Houston
TX
Kaila
Simmons
McKinney
TX
Theodore
Mielke
Prosper
TX
Keshav
Vasanth
Richardson
TX
Aralyn
Hilliard
San Antonio
TX
Amari
Mealy
Alexandria
VA
Esha
Venkat
Ashburn
VA
Azaria
Cherry
Norfolk
VA
Kailin
Frye
Woodbridge
VA
Gabrielle
Ragsdale
Orting
WA
Emily
Rinick
Cross Lanes
WV
