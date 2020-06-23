WHITTIER, Calif., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestled near the picturesque Whittier Hills at the edge of the Historic Uptown corridor is the home of the award-winning television show, Things Green. Produced by Sustainable Environmental Education, a 501(c)3 organization, it was announced that the show adds two more Telly Awards to their collection under the category of General Television Education. One for a 30-minute program, The Science of Fertilizer and another for the short-form vignette, Greenhouse Gasses which aired on flagship television station PBS|KLCS TV, Los Angeles.
"When industry professionals critique your work it's intimidating," says Things Green host, Nick Federoff. "When they recognize it amongst thousands of entries and award your efforts that's a humbling honor."
Greenhouse Gases is a 1-minute, 18-second look at how to reduce greenhouse gasses. There's lots of information packed in a small amount of time on greenhouse gases that shares what every homeowner can do to help the environment. The program originally aired as a segment within the 30-minute television show, Things Green and can now be found online on the Southland Sod Farms YouTube channel (direct link to show at https://youtu.be/ykpo8obswsM).
The Science of Fertilizer took Team Things Green on a road trip 300 miles north to the quaint farming hamlet of Gonzales, CA in beautiful Monterey County to the facilities of AgroThrive the makers of food safe organic liquid fertilizers. The Macura family simplifies the science of plant nutrition with a tour of their operation, laboratory, facilities and a visit to one of the world's largest organic strawberry farms. Follow the links through https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHeVVKiSa4V8DqBnFsjXnpcY6SKG7iogK to watch the show on their YouTube channel.
Federoff says "I'm proud of Team Things Green and the hard work they put in to make these awards come to fruition. The reflection in each show they produce receives an award from me!" He continues, "I also thank Southland Sod Farms and AgroThrive for their assistance in gathering the data we needed to share with our audience. Plus, a big thank you to PBS|KLCS TV for their confidence in us to provide award winning content for viewers all across southern California."
About: Nick Federoff has been an Emmy Award presenter that's a media garden communicator since May 1988. He hosts a syndicated radio show, produced/wrote/co-hosted over 350 garden segments on CBS|KCAL 9 News and hosts the 30-minute weekly television show Things Green on PBS|KLCS TV, Los Angeles Saturdays at 9AM.
The 41st Annual Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards received over 13,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council—an industry body of over 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multi-screen industry The Telly Awards celebrates.
