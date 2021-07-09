MONTREAL, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thinkmax today announced it has been named a finalist of Dynamics 365 Commerce 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

"We are excited and proud to be recognized by Microsoft amongst global partners for our accomplishments around Dynamics 365 Commerce" said Marc Belliveau, President, Thinkmax. "This great recognition is the outcome of our unified commerce vision and expertise leveraging a comprehensive industry blueprint platform to help clients accelerate their digital transformation and tackle evolving business to consumer (B2C) and business to business (B2B) commerce challenges and opportunities."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. Awards were classified in various of categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 4,400 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. Thinkmax was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Dynamics 365 Commerce in North America.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards acknowledge outstanding successes and innovations by partners in over 100 countries and in a wide variety of categories, including partner competencies, cloud to edge technologies, entrepreneurial spirit and social impact.

"I am honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," said Rodney Clark, corporate vice president, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief, Microsoft. "These remarkable partners have displayed a deep commitment to building world-class solutions for customers—from cloud-to-edge—and represent some of the best and brightest our ecosystem has to offer."

About Thinkmax:

Leveraging advanced industry and technical expertise with leading-edge technologies, Thinkmax implements efficient and innovative solutions streamlining business processes, unifying digital experiences, and enabling transformative change.

For additional information, please contact: :

Mary Atalla - Marketing Director

matalla@thinkmax.com

Media Contact

Mary Atalla, Thinkmax Consulting Inc, +1 855-219-1475, matalla@thinkmax.com

Mary Atalla, Thinkmax, 1-855-219-1475, matalla@thinkmax.com

Twitter

 

SOURCE Thinkmax Consulting Inc

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.