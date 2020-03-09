LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of State announced on Jan. 15, 2020, its participation in Expo 2020 Dubai and appointed Thinkwell Group as the turnkey designer and producer for the U.S.A. Pavilion.
Thinkwell is extremely honored to be able to deliver an experience that will welcome guests and take them on a journey into The American Spirit. Inside, they will discover a pavilion that celebrates and explores the exciting future made possible by American innovation, vision, and enterprise during the six-month duration of Expo 2020 Dubai, kicking off from October this year. Thinkwell is committed to delivering one of the great pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai. Thinkwell will also be working closely with Global Ties U.S., which will recruit youth ambassadors to serve as guides in the pavilion and program cultural performances that reflect the geographic and cultural richness of America.
"As an American/Lebanese dual citizen working in the U.A.E., it is incredibly exciting to be a part of the United States' participation that is made possible thanks to Thinkwell's local presence and global footprint," says Amin Rashmani, Managing Director of Thinkwell, EMEA, who is leading the project collaboration between Thinkwell's Abu Dhabi Office and its Los Angeles Headquarters & Studio. "Our teams look forward to sharing the innovation and vision of the United States through the design and development of the U.S.A. Pavilion at this global event."
About Thinkwell Group
Thinkwell Group is a global experience design and production agency with studios and offices in Los Angeles, Beijing, Abu Dhabi, Montréal, and Riyadh. For nearly 20 years, our multi-disciplinary team has created compelling experiences for a wide range of clients and brands around the world. Thinkwell's creative, collaborative team brings extensive experience in the strategy, planning, design, and production of theme parks, destination resorts, major branded and intellectual property attractions, events & spectaculars, museums & exhibits, expos, and live shows. The award-winning company has become a leader in experiential design by bringing a unique holistic approach to every engagement. Thinkwell most recently delivered Lionsgate Entertainment World and the award-winning Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, the world's largest indoor theme park.
For more information, visit www.thinkwellgroup.com.
About Global Ties U.S.
Global Ties U.S. is a nonprofit organization that coordinates exchange programs that bring current and future leaders from around the world to communities across the United States.
