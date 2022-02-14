TOKYO AND CHICAGO, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PechaKucha, Inc., the world's largest storytelling community, today announced it will host its third annual International PechaKucha Day. Thousands worldwide are expected to join the 24-hour livestream starting this Friday evening in Chicago (Saturday at noon in Tokyo) to share and enjoy engaging, concise stories with the theme of LOVE…and OPTIMISM using PechaKucha's unique storytelling platform.
The 24-hour free live event will begin at 9:00 p.m. CST on February 18 (12:00 p.m. JST on February 19) and will be accessible via Zoom and YouTube. It will be hosted by PechaKucha founders and architects Mark Dytham and Astrid Klein of Klein Dytham architecture.
Participants can enjoy more than 100 brief, visually-engaging stories from presenters who share what they love about their city, family, car, pet, home, recipe, job, hobbies and anything else that intrigues them.
Storytellers from more than 50 cities worldwide will participate in the live event. Confirmed presenters range from well-known storytellers and business leaders to artists and include:
- Shantell Martin - visual artist (New York)
- Michael Johnson - graphic designer (London)
- Kenze Yamada - tatami artist (Tokyo)
- Ira & Ayra Kip - founders of Free Heri Heri (Amsterdam)
- Morag Myesrcough - graphic designer( London)
- Sian Mooney - fashion designer (Cairo)
- Kaito Streets - Olympic fencer (Tokyo)
- Luke Pearson - product designer (London)
While the event will feature an official lineup of well-known presenters in their respective fields, anyone with a story to tell can use PK Create to develop and submit their visual time-based talk. A select number of contributed stories will be shared throughout the livestream.
"Everyone has a great story to tell. PechaKucha's beloved show-and-tell platform for storytelling brings joy to all who participate," said Mark Dytham, PechaKucha co-founder. "International PechaKucha Day brings together an inclusive, global community in a virtual event that uplifts and inspires."
Register, Participate and Contribute a Story
Participants are invited to register via Zoom (see here) and tune in anytime to the #ipk2022 livestream on the day of the event via PK's YouTube channel (see here). Contributors to International PechaKucha Day can pre-record a presentation by using PK Create, a free online presentation platform. Presenters can upload, voice and share their presentations in several formats ranging from 1 image x 20 seconds, 10 images x 10 seconds, or the classic 20 images x 20 seconds format and tag it with #ipk2022. All presentations will be published on http://www.PechaKucha.com, and a curated selection will be played as part of the 24-hour live stream.
More information about the event can be found at: https://www.pechakucha.com/internationalpk. To watch last year's presentations, see our 2021 International PechaKucha Day collection here.
About PechaKucha
PechaKucha, based in Chicago and Tokyo, is the fast-growing storytelling platform used by millions of people across the globe. Content creators, schools, businesses, and government agencies worldwide license PechaKucha's "20 images x 20 seconds" platform to share visual stories, information and concepts for inspired action. PechaKucha community organizers host live events in more than 1,250 cities in 140 countries, with thousands of individual creators using PechaKucha's social storytelling platform for digital talks, sessions and chats. To gain inspiration from 50,000+ PechaKucha stories or to share your own, visit https://www.pechakucha.com.
