LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Third Development has released their latest pop single "Shining On", with vocals by Mila Sadé.
An anthem for the times, "Shining On", is the result of a spark of optimism, one that has been emerging from the pandemic and the current American political climate.
"Shining On" carries strength and beauty thanks to lyrics and vocals by Mila Sadé. Mila was given full reign to write the lyrics with one piece of direction - to write from the heart. Mila composed lyrical poetry in "Shining On", telling a love story of gratitude to the 'light' that keeps us going.
When asked why he creates music, lead band member, Geoffrey James says, "Music brings people together. I want my music to be shared because I want to extend the message of happiness; to share a positive feeling in the face of uncertainty and help listeners find escape in the music...if only for a few moments".
"Shining On" speaks to the tenacity of the human spirit and the perseverance of the heart and soul when faced with adversity. At the core of those human traits, there is an energy that keeps us going and as we seek out comfort, motivation, and guidance, we seek connection.
"Shining On" is available now on all major platforms. For information on upcoming projects, follow Third Development on Instagram.
About Third Development
Third Development was born from a desire to create art when there was nowhere to go but within yourself to find inspiration. Geoffrey James, the lead band member, composed and performed what would become Third Development's debut album, "The Thought of Tomorrow". The album was a mix of 80's synth and 90's electronica where Third Development opens up about living stress-free, letting go of feelings of fear and doubt, and finding optimism and hopefulness. Third Development continues to help others find their inner light, peacefulness, and mindfulness throughout music today and looks forward to producing more projects.
