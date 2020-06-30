ST. PAUL, Minn., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Iron, LLC, a leading information technology company developing innovative services for libraries, publishers and their users, announced the release of two new LibKey services: LibKey Link and LibKey.io. LibKey Link delivers one-click access to tens of millions of library-subscribed and open access articles from any database where a link resolver is used today. LibKey.io is a website that resolves DOI and PubMed ID searches through library and open access sources, all in one-click; "libkey.io/" may also be added as a prefix to any DOI or PMID, connecting researchers to the article from their library resources.
"LibKey has been used by libraries in their discovery layers and the PubMed database for over two years and the results have been overwhelmingly positive," said Kendall Bartsch, CEO at Third Iron. "For researchers, LibKey is much more intuitive to use than traditional link resolvers, the links to content are more reliable, and one-click access to content is saving countless hours otherwise spent clicking through menus and waiting for pages to load. Libraries using LibKey report that, by simplifying and expediting access to content, they are seeing a significant reduction in help desk requests and minimizing the burden of unnecessary interlibrary loan requests." President and Chief Librarian John Seguin continued, "LibKey services are currently available to more than 10 million researchers. With so many now working remotely, making it clear what content is available at the point of discovery, whether that be within library services or the open web, then simplifying the path to it, has never been more important – for researchers and libraries."
LibKey Link and LibKey.io join LibKey Discovery and LibKey Nomad to create a comprehensive digital access solution for libraries. LibKey Link is a unique URL customized for each Third Iron customer that may be used by libraries anywhere their link resolver base URL is configured. LibKey.io may be accessed at https://libkey.io
About Third Iron®
Third Iron, LLC is a leading information technology company developing innovate services that benefit libraries and their users. Third Iron services include BrowZine, LibKey Discovery, LibKey Link, LibKey Nomad and LibKey.io. Founded in 2011, Third Iron products are used by researchers from nearly 1,000 corporation, hospital, university and government libraries in more than 30 countries. For more information, visit https://thirdiron.com/
For more information, please contact:
Kendall Bartsch, CEO
Third Iron
242757@email4pr.com
1-877-649-7607, x704