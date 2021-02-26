LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the shift to virtual everything—work, shopping, socializing—has come an increase in virtual entertainment, and an overwhelming onslaught of options. To make sense of the chaos, reign in the budget, and cut the content fatigue, consumers tend to choose a path: this OTT streaming service, and that one, but not that third. This tech brand, but not that other.
Film Festival Flix wants to let the whole world know that no matter which phone, tablet, or TV you choose, no matter which operating system or app store, film festivals are for everyone, and Film Festival Flix has a watch option for you.
"Anyone with internet access can attend a virtual film festival, or watch films from our curated collections, online," says Benjamin Oberman, CEO and Founder of Film Festival Flix. "Introducing and optimizing multiple apps just gives viewers the option to use the device or media they are most comfortable using. It makes the virtual film festival experience even more user-friendly."
Film Festival Flix announced their Apple TV app less than two weeks ago, followed by an announcement of an Amazon Fire TV app. Now the company is adding an Android TV app, available in the Google Play store, to the multitude of ways that patrons can watch.
"What's great about Android TV," say Amber Davis Johnson, Director of Communications for Film Festival Flix, "is not only that it's Android fine-tuned for the big screen, but that it can be voice-activated using Google Assistant. This feature is in harmony with our commitment to finding ways to expand accessibility as well as availability for all audiences."
With 160 Smart TV brands manufactured with Android TV compatibility worldwide, the potential for audience growth opportunity is inestimable. And while more mainstream entertainment apps and services may flood the available Android TV options, Film Festival Flix is offering a curated library of thought-provoking, cinematic, critically-acclaimed, and award-winning work in a bid for user's time.
"Watching a movie can provide mental and emotional relief," Johnson says, "but watching a movie that addresses important issues, or features underrepresented characters, or inspires continued conversation. . . that can change more than your mood. It can change the world."
"More apps, more channels mean more participation from people in various demographics and regions around the world. We want everyone to know that virtual film festivals are available to them now. In-person festivals may have been much less accessible in the past, but virtual changes the game," says Oberman.
