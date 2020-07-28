NORTH PORT, Fla., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirsty Biker announces the launch of its revolutionary mobile app geared toward motorcycle riders across the United States, which promises to let bikers spend less time planning and more time riding. The app, which launched on Monday July 20th, 2020, helps bikers enhance their ride and enforce their social circle, providing access to events, biker-friendly bars, live music, riding groups and more. This interactive app is now available for download in the Apple and Google app stores.
If you're thirsty for riding and having the wind in your hair, Thirsty Biker (www.thirsty-biker.com) is for you. Find friends, events, gas stations, motorcycle dealerships, live music, biker-friendly events, check the weather and more with a touch of a button. This interactive user community makes building a brotherhood or sisterhood of bikers easy, bringing those with similar interests together safely.
Enhanced features include a Friend Finder, which helps users find fellow riders who are active on the map, and an incognito mode, which allows users to remain hidden while using the app. With the ever-growing concern of being tracked by the technology we download, motorcyclists can rest assured that Thirsty Biker does not track or store any travel or personal data. And with the in-app chat feature, user conversations remain private and all chats expire after 10 days.
Kenny Pavlovich, Thirsty Biker app developer, comments:
"Whether you're on two wheels or three, if you're riding in the open air, you belong here. We created Thirsty Biker to help bikers get out of the endless group chat and get those kickstands up! This app is about establishing a sense of community, helping bikers nationwide find the people and places that speak to them," he says.
With an official event launch planned for Leesburg Bikefest in November, Thirsty Biker looks forward to bringing bikers together. Download the app on your iPhone or Android by visiting the Apple or Google app stores.
About Thirsty Biker
Thirsty Biker creates an ever-growing community of motorcycle riders, helping them find biker-friendly locations, friends and riding buddies, access to weather, maps and more. To learn more, please visit www.thirsty-biker.com.