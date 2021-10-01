TOKYO, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Academy Awards® accredited and Asia's one of the largest international short film festivals, Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia (SSFF & ASIA) starts online streaming for the Screening in Autumn on October 1st.
Online Venue: https://www.shortshorts.org/2021autumn/en/online/
The SSFF & ASIA 2021 George Lucas Award (Grand Prix) and Official Competition supported by Sony Best Short Awards winning films, which are nominees for next year's Academy Awards in the short film category, and other award-winning films in each category will be distributed in Japan and worldwide.
*Some films may be available only in Japan.
The lineup includes "The Woman Who Acts" directed by Toshiyuki Teruya (Gori), starring Hikari Mitsushima, which won the Best Actor Award, and "Trumpet" starring jazz trumpeter Mao Sone, which won the Audience Award. "Incident at School" will also be included, which had 87,000 likes, 15,000 retweets, 7.5 million impressions on Twitter and over 35,000 views in one week.
In celebration of the Animation category being a pathway to the Academy Awards, the program introducing various animation works will include latest short by Bill Plympton, director of "The Simpsons," and Jacques Drouin, a pin-screen animator who passed away in August.
The following 14 films will be available for viewing outside of Japan.
GEORGIA (dir. Jayil Pak)
Empty Cream Puffs by Shoji Yasui
Leylak (dir. Scott Aharoni & Dennis Latos)
A Woman Who Acts (dir. Toshiyuki Teruya)
And Then by Jenn Ravenna Tran
Stairs by Zoljargal Purevdash
Flash! Minamishimabara News Agency (Special Edition)
Incident at School by Jacob Pilgaard
TRUMPET by Kevin Haefelin
Under the Heavens by Gustavo Milan
About Online Streaming
Schedule: October 1, 14:00 - October 31, 23:59 (Japan time)
How to Watch Online:
Online Grand Theatre Admission Passport: ¥1,000 (JPY) for Japan residents only / $9.50 (USD) for international users
Films can be viewed on the video sharing site Vimeo. To watch, register on the Vimeo site and pay by credit card or PayPal (1,000 yen).
Contact Information
Committee for Short Shorts: Fuyumi Tanaka
TEL: +81- 3-5474-8201 Email: 320320@email4pr.com
Stills are available here:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1wKPOwYYkjECwWtj3GtW8JUc7d42QqA8v/view?usp=sharing
