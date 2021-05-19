TWIN PEAKS, Calif., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thought Row Podcast announced today that they have reached their first podcasting goal of producing and distributing 21 episodes on all podcast streaming platforms.
The Thought Row Podcast was developed by Rod Jones Artist and Inci Jones Artist for the purpose of celebrating what people love to do creatively and how it impacts their lives. They chose to distribute their podcast weekly, releasing a new episode every Friday. The podcasts are 45-minutes to 1 hour long and they feature guests that are real creatives that come from all walks of life, and are the real-life superstars pursuing their creative passions and dreams.
Cohost of the Thought Row Podcast, Rod Jones said, "We have been fortunate to have conversations with talented people from all over the world. Like a top New York fashion model that moved to Switzerland and became a full-time artist."
Their guests have included an international Art Curator from Limerick, Ireland, a Southern California Museum Founder, a photographer from the Gold Coast in Australia who has achieved great success selling women's apparel, an artist from Sweden who creates artwork to help her deal with her own mental issues she offers insight and personal stories for people that are plagued by mental illness, a history writer and painter from Indiana, USA, an Amazon best selling author, and many other interesting people.
Cohost of the Thought Row Podcast, Inci Jones adds, "We have people from diverse backgrounds and experiences that really make the show unique and interesting. Their stories of life and how they navigate their creativity is inspirational. We also talk about topics like being a mom and juggling creativity to mental wellness."
Husband and wife artists, Rod and Inci Jones first came up with the idea during the Covid-19 lockdown as a way to help other creative people have a platform where they could share their stories and lives with other creatives. Fast forward to today, the show is becoming very popular and has gained a worldwide audience quickly.
