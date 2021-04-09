The world’s most beloved tenor, Maestro Andrea Bocelli, gave a stunning performance within the surrounds of the UNESCO World Heritage Site, Hegra last night. The concert was also the first time Andrea has shared the stage with both his son Matteo and his 9 year old daughter Virginia. Performers included (Left to right) Matteo Bocelli, Eugene Kohn, Francesca Maionchi, Loren Allred, Andrea Bocelli and Virginia Bocelli. (PRNewsfoto/The Royal Commission For AlUla, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia)