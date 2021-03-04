RESTON, Va., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In 2016, National Association for Music Education (NAfME) was one of 21 organizations that received a Library of Congress grant for its Teaching with Primary Sources program, to support the effective use of digitized primary sources in K–12 classrooms.
To date, NAfME's curriculum writing team has developed nearly 30 curriculum units for the Responding area of the 2014 Music Standards using the Library of Congress's digitized archive of music (audio, video and notational). These curricular materials for general music, band, orchestra, chorus, and high school music theory/composition include many that have proven invaluable for distance learning during the pandemic when schools switched to virtual and hybrid learning.
School districts in California, Kansas, and Maryland have been selected to pilot test the curriculum units in their music programs. These districts include:
- Bakersfield City School District in California
- Wichita Public Schools in Kansas
- Baltimore County Public Schools in Maryland
In the newest district to pilot the curriculum, Bakersfield City School District, junior high/middle school vocal music teams will pilot an instructional unit for junior high/middle school choir during the 2021–2022 school year.
The free curriculum units are available online at the NAfME website: bit.ly/LOCcurriculum.
