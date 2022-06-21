Thrio CCaaS Platform Honored for their Exceptional Innovation and Commitment to Improving the Customer Experience
CALABASAS, Calif., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thrio announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named Thrio CCaaS Platform as a 2022 CUSTOMER magazine Voice Technology Excellence Award winner.
"We are very pleased to be recognized by CUSTOMER magazine for this coveted CCaaS product innovation award," said Lance Fried, CMO of Thrio. "Our innovation commitment stems from our philosophical approach to constantly add features to the platform that helps enterprises stay at the heart of the customer experience," continued Fried.
The CUSTOMER Voice Technology Excellence Awards recognize vendors that are emerging as the true leaders in this evolving Voice Technology trend. The winning solutions provide speech and analytics engines, IVR and self-service solutions including chatbots, headphones, and voice-activated applications and services that maximize on NLP, NLU, NLG and AI and more.
"On behalf of both TMC and CUSTOMER magazine, it is my pleasure to honor Thrio with a Voice Technology Excellence Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Its CCaaS Platform has proven deserving of this elite status and I look forward to continued innovation from Thrio in 2022 and beyond."
About Thrio, Inc.
For businesses who want to meet customers on their terms, the solution lives within Thrio. Our flexible, scalable AI-powered contact center platform paves the way for friction-free sales and service. Powerful automations make agents' jobs easier and quicker, with more personalized service for every customer. Thrio helps enterprises stay at the heart of the right conversations and the right experiences, every time.
To learn more, please visit Thrio.com
TMC's CUSTOMER Magazine
TMC's CUSTOMERmagazine premiered in September 2012 and is the industry's definitive source for news, product information, and strategies for communications that engage customers and potential customers. Each issue of CUSTOMER includes news and insights on the latest developments in agent training, analytics, ERP, IVR, social CRM solutions, mobile apps, workforce management and more. Please visit http://customer.tmcnet.com for more information.
About TMC
Celebrating 50th Anniversary in 2022. Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit http://www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet.
For more information about TMC, visit http://www.tmcnet.com.
Thrio Contact:
Lance Fried
Chief Marketing Officer
858-248-0098
TMC Contact
Michelle Connolly
Marketing Manager
203-852-6800, ext. 170
Media Contact
Lance Fried, Thrio, Inc., 1 8582997191, lance.fried@Thrio.com
SOURCE Thrio, Inc.