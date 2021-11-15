CALABASAS, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thrio, Inc., maker of award-winning cloud contact center software, announced today the launch of ThrioRedact™, a new feature to help reduce the risk of personally identifiable information falling into the wrong hands. This AI-powered data loss prevention capability automatically finds and redacts PII (Personally Identifiable Information) in customer-facing interactions of all types, across voice and digital channels. ThrioRedact goes a step further than standard DLP and encrypts PII at every stage and in every state, including in-memory buffers. ThrioRedact is built into Thrio, so implementing a more secure solution has never been easier to deploy. ThrioRedact Data Loss Protection is PCI and GDPR-compliant and supports global enterprise compliance efforts.
With ThrioRedact, customers can:
- Automatically identify, tag, and remove PII in audio files, call transcripts, or text records
- Encrypt PII even in temporary memory storage to further reduce risk
- Lower costs and increase the efficiency of compliance activities
- Deploy compliance-focused FTEs to other revenue-generating tasks
- Confidently store recordings long-term for internal training, performance improvement, other remediation activities, or rapid identification in legal proceedings
- Understand the flow of interactions on review due to insertion of silence in audio and placeholder tags in text
- Encrypt captured touch tones and/or speech commands in IVR interactions in memory with AES standard
- Restrict system data access to ensure PII is never written to DB or logs
"We are pleased to help bring peace of mind to retail services providers, insurance companies, health care providers, and other enterprises who deal with sensitive data as part of their business," said Ran Ezerzer, Thrio Chief Technology Officer. "With ThrioRedact, enterprises can effectively reduce reputational and financial risk in their contact center operations easier and more cost-effectively than ever.
"Thrio is encrypting and applying DLP to all facets of communication from end to end. Thrio builds a digital fence around any PII, regardless of how it comes into the contact center. We see ThrioRedact as a great way to further protect sensitive interactions across the board."
About Thrio, Inc.
Thrio's groundbreaking CCaaS platform features robotic process automation, inbound and outbound voice engines, a complete suite of digital channels (email, chat, SMS, social), and a range of built in AI tools. Thrio offers an API-first architecture and array of security certifications that make it a strong choice for complex and high-volume environments. Thrio's team of contact center experts develop and market cutting edge technology that sets a new standard for reliability in contact centers. To learn more, please visit http://www.thrio.com.
