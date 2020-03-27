Global, multiplatform, content production company shifts to remote working solution to enable continued work on productions
VANCOUVER, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (TSXV:TBRD, OTC – THBRF) (Thunderbird or the Company) provides an operational update and summary of measures being taken by the Company to address the changing landscape during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Thunderbird's number one priority remains the health and safety of all," says Jennifer Twiner McCarron, CEO of Thunderbird Entertainment. "We are extremely proud of and grateful for our innovative and agile teams, who have worked around the clock to ensure everyone is able to work from home. In addition to ensuring the safety of our teams and their families, we are also working closely with our industry peers to share our plans and ideas on how we can lift the industry together. We're hopeful that as countries work to stabilize the health crisis, the entire industry can rebound quickly – and we are committed to doing our part to make this happen."
Thunderbird has now transitioned 95 percent of its team, which is comprised of more than 1000 people, to work from home. The remaining team members will be fully set up to work from home by Monday, March 30. Thunderbird is working closely with its partners to minimize workflow disruptions and continue the Company's work of creating premium content.
"The Company's strong, clean balance sheet enabled us to adapt quickly and nimbly to ensure business continuity in our current environment," adds Mark Miller, president of Thunderbird. "We are fortunate that digital technology has enabled our company to remain connected and continue its collaborative work. During these challenging times, high quality content has a valuable contribution as social distancing becomes increasingly important – we hope Thunderbird content can play a part in providing a necessary escape and "bright spot" for viewers of all ages right now."
Thunderbird programming includes Highway Thru Hell, Heavy Rescue: 401, $ave My Reno, Kim's Convenience, 101 Dalmatian Street, Lego Jurassic World: Legend of Isla of Nublar, Hello Ninja, and The Last Kids on Earth.
