BEIJING, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ThunderSoft (SZ:300496), a world-leading operating system technology provider and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co.,Ltd. Automotive Engineering Institute (GAC R&D Center) announces the establishment of GAC R&D Center – ThunderSoft Joint Innovation Center for Intelligent Vehicle Software (JIC). The two companies will jointly develop a world-class Intelligent Connected Vehicle (ICV) platform, promoting the technological development in ICV areas. A simple and grand signing ceremony is held through online video, WANG Qiujing, president of GAC R&D Center and ZHAO Hongfei, CEO of ThunderSoft sign the agreement on both sides.
GAC R&D Center plays the role as a research hub of GAC Group, and it has mastered the key technologies in electrification, intellectualization, digitization, and emotional design which show its rich R&D experience and strong capabilities. In terms of intelligent connected technology, 4 systems: autopilot, intelligent connectivity, cloud platform, and big data have been created which are based on its self-developed in-car intelligent-connected ecosystem ADiGO.
ThunderSoft leads in intelligent operating system, Kanzi UI engine and design ecosystem, AutoCDK intelligent vision, smart vehicle cockpit solutions and AI technology. It also has full stack capabilities from chips, OS up to the cloud. The two companies will establish a deep and extensive partnership to create a world leading ICV platform. Prospective research will be jointly carried out based on ICV operating system over many aspects, such as in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) system, smart vehicle cockpit solutions, AI, intelligent vision, security technology.
ThunderSoft and GAC R&D Center have a solid foundation for cooperation. Since 2016, the two companies have been working on the ICV infotainment system and ecosystem, widely applied in GAC GS4, GS8, Aion S and other main models. The system supports OTA (Over-the-air programming), audio interaction, online/offline navigation and integrated IoV (Internet of Vehicle) services. For the first time, Wechat is functioning in the vehicle which brings convenient driving experience to our customers.
As the software-defined automotive era is coming, most functions are going to carried by software. ICV operating system is fundamental basis of all software, applications, services and business innovation. The JIC will be a new base for software and application innovation, promoting the establishment of ICV ecosystem.
"Software-defined vehicle is the future and the cooperation and innovation from different areas has gradually become a new normal in the automotive industry," said WANG Qiujing, president of GAC R&D Center. "ThunderSoft is centered on intelligent operating system, focusing on the establishment of ICV platform and empowering the digital revolution within the global automotive industry. This is highly compatible with GAC R&D Center's open innovation and development needs. I hope we can jointly build a new industrial ecosystem in the new round of Automotive industry revolution."
"Driven by autopilot, AI, 5G and other technologies, the core technology of automotive industry and its industrial foundation are experiencing all-round reformation. GAC R&D Center is the leader of innovation within the industry. We are honored to cooperate with GAC R&D Center to create top ICV platform and empower the development of intelligent vehicle," said ZHAO Hongfei, CEO of ThunderSoft.
About ThunderSoft
ThunderSoft is a provider of operating system technologies, superior products and solutions, experts in mobile, IoT, automotive, and enterprise. Headquartered in Beijing and listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZ: 300496). It has established strong partnerships with the world-leading technology companies, including semiconductors, components, terminal devices, and software and Internet providers, as well as mobile carriers, bringing the company a unique vertical integration advantage in creating high-quality intelligent devices. ThunderSoft has more than 25 R&D centers and offices in China and a global presence in Germany, Finland, Bulgaria, Japan, South Korea, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Canada, and the U.S. For more information, please visit www.thundersoft.com.
About GAC R&D Center
GAC R&D Center, established in 2006, is GAC Group's technology management department and R&D system hub, responsible for implementation of new product and new technology planning and important R&D. GAC R&D Center has built domestically first-class, and internationally advanced R&D facilities including 15 kinds of laboratories covering vehicle, powertrain and new energy, one trial production workshop with welding, painting, general assembly and machine processing, and one automobile test site. With nearly 4000 international R&D staff as well as dozens of high-level experts from China's Recruitment Program of Global Experts and automobile excellent technological talents, it also boasts of innovative platforms, such as state-certified enterprise technological center, overseas high-level talents innovation & entrepreneurship center, post-doctoral research work station and academician work station. The center files nearly 500 patent applications annually, totaling 3,000 so far, with an invention patent ratio of over 30%. In addition, the GAC self-driving vehicles is able to conduct independent autonomous driving in all weather and road conditions.
