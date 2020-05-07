WASHINGTON, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thycotic, a provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions for more than 10,000 organizations worldwide, including 25 of the Fortune 100, today announced the launch of 401 Access Denied, a biweekly podcast co-produced with Cybrary, the cyber security and IT workforce training platform enabling organizations to assess, develop, and measure their security skills. Cybrary is one of the largest online IT training organizations in today's market and over one million IT professionals rely on and subscribe to their rolodex of educational content. Through this partnership, Thycotic and Cybrary will provide listeners authorized access to real-life stories and advice from leading cyber security experts, best practices for navigated security challenges and so much more.
401 Access Denied will provide consumers and security professionals an opportunity to listen to well-known experts and trainers on everything from achieving security compliance to setting a path to become a CISO. In the coming weeks, co-hosts, Joseph Carson, Chief Security Scientist at Thycotic, and Michael Gruen, CISO at Cybrary, will invite industry peers to join them in discussing hot topics, current events and behind the scenes techniques. With more than 45 years of combined experience in cyber security, Carson is an ethical hacker turned multi-award-winning info security professional, while Gruen is an elite technologist who specializes in software development, data science, infrastructure, security, and technology.
Carson adds, "This podcast is what the industry needs right now. A podcast that holds nothing back and will bring the fun and positivity back into cyber security. A podcast that welcomes questions from the listeners on hot topics. Thycotic has a vast amount of knowledge and experience and we are excited to share our thoughts and ideas with the cyber security community."
Gruen notes, "I always enjoy talking with Joe and am thrilled to be a part of the Thycotic and Cybrary partnership aimed at helping the cyber security community address our toughest challenges."
With World Password Day upon us, individuals of all backgrounds and varying levels of cyber security hygiene will be confronted with the same question – are my current personal (or corporate) security measures enough? Today's episode will take listeners through a journey of best practices, horror stories, debunked myths, visions of a passwordless future, misconceptions, and just how challenging it really is to crack them.
You can listen to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, Google, and YouTube. Upcoming episodes include:
- Thursday, May 21 – Top Cyber Security Books to Read for Self-Development
- Thursday, June 4 – Least Privilege Cyber Security - what does it mean?
About Thycotic
Thycotic is the leading provider of cloud-ready privilege management solutions. Thycotic's security tools empower over 10,000 organizations, from small businesses to the Fortune 100, to limit privileged account risk, implement least privilege policies, control applications, and demonstrate compliance. Thycotic makes enterprise-level privilege management accessible for everyone by eliminating dependency on overly complex security tools and prioritizing productivity, flexibility, and control. Headquartered in Washington, DC, Thycotic operates worldwide with offices in the UK and Australia. For more information, please visit www.thycotic.com.
About Cybrary
Cybrary is a cybersecurity and IT workforce development platform. Its ecosystem of people, companies, content, and technologies converge to create an ever-growing catalog of online courses and experiential tools that provide IT and cybersecurity learning opportunities to anyone, anywhere, anytime. Cybrary has received industry recognition since its 2015 founding, often being named as an innovator and pioneer in cyber and IT development. Since January 2015, Cybrary has grown its user base to over 2.6 million and has 96% of Fortune 1000 companies learning on their platform. www.cybrary.it
