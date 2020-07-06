ATLANTA, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two-time EMMY®-winning producer, social media influencer, entrepreneur, and branding guru Rushion McDonald has a sizzling summer lineup of award-winning entertainment leaders, leading experts, powerhouse industry moguls, authors, and activists this month on his popular podcast and syndicated radio talk show "Money Making Conversations." Packed with laughs, inspiring business and financial expertise, branding and lifestyle advice, McDonald delivers incisive and entertaining interviews covering entertainment and entrepreneurship this July, with a lineup of guests who have created groundbreaking achievements, empower their communities with tips for success and social activism, mentorship, leading a balanced life, and embracing your unique gifts. "Money Making Conversations" hosted by Rushion McDonald is available on www.MoneyMakingConversations.com and across digital platforms, satellite networks and syndicated radio including: Spotify, iHeartRadio podcast, Apple Podcast, YouTube, Spreaker, Stitcher, Alexa, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Channels 141 on Howard University's Campus, and 142 on HBCU Campuses, and multiple stations across the U.S in Michigan, Georgia, Louisiana, Texas, California, Iowa, Virginia, Alabama, North Carolina and South Carolina, among other states.
Covering movies, television, books, fashion, finance, social activism and business, the featured guest* interviews airing in July on "Money Making Conversations" include: Tia Mowry, Actress, Author, and Lifestyle Entrepreneur ("Tia Mowry's Quick Fix" YouTube channel, Anser vitamin brand, cookbook: "Whole New You"; Netflix series "Family Reunion"); Comedy Legend, and Actor/Writer/Producer George Lopez (His Netflix original comedy special "We'll Do It For Half"); Loni Love, EMMY®-winning Co-Host of "The Real," Comedian, and Author (memoir: "I Tried to Change So You Don't Have To"); EMMY®-nominated Actor, Social Activist, and Author Dondré Whitfield ("Queen Sugar"; "All My Children"; "Male vs. Man" book and conversational web series); EMMY®-winning Sports Broadcaster Mike Hill, FOX Sports Host, TV Personality, and Author (Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Atlanta"; memoir: "Open Mike"); Johnny Wright, Celebrity hairstylist (Michelle Obama, Tamron Hall, Queen Latifah, Angela Rye), and Co-Host of VH1's "To Catch A Beautician"; Marketing and branding mogul Ericka Pittman, CMO of Viola Brands, and Author (book: "What Mommy Never Told You"); Acclaimed Singer, Television Personality, and Beauty Entrepreneur Towanda Braxton (WEtv's "Braxton Family Values"; Creator of Ladybug Skincare), Actress Kron Moore (Starring on "Tyler Perry's The Oval" on BET); André Leon Talley, Renowned fashion influencer, former Vogue Magazine creative director, and Author (memoir: "The Chiffon Trenches"); LaTisha and Marsau Scott, Real estate moguls and Television personalities (OWN's "Love & Marriage: Huntsville"); Arian Simone, Co-Founder of Fearless Fund, Founder at Fearless Brand, and Author ("The Fearless Money Mindset"); TS Madison, Entertainer, Social media influencer, Host of web series "The Queens Supreme Court," and Author; The Black Man Project, Founders Brian Ellison, Anthony Suber and Marlon Hall, are a filmmaker, a sculptor and an anthropologist who've come together to archive stories of Black men while creating a safe space for healthy conversations exploring the many nuances that affect men of color; Clint & DeAnna Lewis, Owners of five Wingstop and four Fatburger franchises, and Authors ("Faith, Family, and Franchise"); Ashley M. Fox, Financial education specialist, former Wall Street analyst, and Owner of Empify; Dr. Shaun Woodly, Educator, and Author (book: "MC Means Move the Class"); Lloyd Strahorn, Astro-numerologist who made multiple appearances on The Oprah Winfrey Show; Mark Linen, Former truck driver turned Baker and Owner of Brotha Bakes, an online bakery delivering cakes in a jar; Dr. Alicia Cain, Physician and Founder of Empeccable Health; and Jacquece Jennings, Life Coach, Health Advocate, and CEO of NuLeaf, CBD store in Atlanta.
Rushion McDonald produces "Money Making Conversations" through his multimedia company 3815 Media, where he is the business manager for ESPN's Stephen A. Smith and was the Chief Marketing Officer for the Air National Guard's national account for recruitment and retention in the 50 states, Guam, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Washington, DC, recently winning the prestigious Reggie Award for Local, Regional Market Marketing for his work handling the marketing and branding for the Air National Guard. A multiple EMMY® and NAACP Image Award winner, Rushion McDonald is a television/film producer, sitcom writer, branding architect, award-winning baker, and his successes include building the Steve Harvey multimedia brand and producing acclaimed top sitcoms and syndicated shows like "Family Feud," "Evidence of Innocence," "The Jamie Foxx Show," "Sister, Sister," "Steve Harvey Talk Show," and hit movies "Think Like A Man" and "Think Like A Man Too." McDonald has a Mathematics degree from the University of Houston and was trained in marketing while working at IBM.
