NEW YORK, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ticker Tocker, an award winning social marketplace of verified trading leaders, announced today that it has been selected as the winner of the "Best Social Trading Platform" award in the 2020 FinTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by FinTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global FinTech market today.
Ticker Tocker is a social marketplace featuring trading Leaders that provide real-time actionable trades and trading tools to be able to monetize their expertise. These tools include increased distribution and exposure to increase a Leader's following, the opportunity to receive funding, transparency that establishes subscriber trust and selective privacy controls to protect intellectual property, all through easily customized profiles where Leaders set pricing for each of their own products.
"Ticker Tocker is a platform that is nearly eliminating the ambiguity of the trading industry and is committed to ensuring an open and transparent community of trusted trading Leaders for investors to subscribe to based on verifiable information," said James Johnson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. "The concept behind the platform is backed by impressive execution by the Ticker Tocker team, propelling the Company to "break through" the crowded FinTech space. We congratulate Ticker Tocker on winning the 'Best Social Trading Platform' award and look forward to continued innovation in years to come."
The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Banking, Personal Finance, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and many more. The 2020 FinTech Breakthrough Award program attracted more than 3,750 nominations from across the globe.
"Ticker Tocker is much more than a social trading marketplace," says Joe Murphy, CEO and Co-Founder, Ticker Tocker. "As we continue to enrich our user experience with novel trading tools from our vast database of verified trading Leaders, we will become an invaluable toolbox of automated assistance for understanding the market. We are pleased to receive this industry recognition from FinTech Breakthrough and we are committed to delivering on our mission of creating the leading platform for trading professionals to monetize their expertise."
Leaders that post verified trades and public strategy signals will have all of those trades recorded publicly on their profile including explicit order details of whether they were placed through a simulator or a real money broker and with what leverage and associated capital inflows and outflows, thus ensuring a valid performance score tracked through the platform.
Ticker Tocker also provides Leader profiles with verifiable identifiable information such as links to social media profiles, real profile photos and videos, time stamping of all verified trades, strategy signals, trade ideas, chat commentary recommendations, and a new rating and review system. Additionally, Ticker Tocker provides engineering expertise to Leaders allowing them to sell backend trading strategies, indicators, layouts, and AI/machine learning prediction models through the highly sophisticated components of the Ticker Tocker interface.
With accolades including Best Social Trading Platform, Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year, Best FinTech Solution and Best New Financial Product and Service categories, Ticker Tocker's mission is to become the primary hub of industry expert ideas and trading content.
Founded by industry veterans Stephen Kalayjian and Joseph Murphy, Ticker Tocker came to inception when the duo realized that the trading industry needed a disruptive shift. Over the past decade, Kalayjian and Murphy built a series of sophisticated trading products, which are now integrated into the singular web-based platform Ticker Tocker. In 2016, Ticker Tocker partnered with Eff Creative Group, a vertically integrated award winning Inc. 500 company located in Times Square, New York to work together on the creation of the new integrated platform and mobile apps. In 2020 Ticker Tocker and Eff Creative Group merged, bolstering Ticker Tocker's leadership and strengthening its position as the most robust trading platform on the market. Ticker Tocker supports institutional and novice traders to quickly find, test, learn, share and execute trades in stocks, foreign exchange and futures. To learn more about Ticker Tocker visit www.tickertocker.com.
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories including Payments, Personal Finance, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com.
