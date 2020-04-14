SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tickeron, an artificial and human intelligence platform delivering unparalleled trading insights and analysis, announces its Pattern Search Engine, a feature empowering self-directed traders to capitalize on predictable investor behavior.
Founded by Sergey Savastiouk, who serves as the company's CEO, Tickeron is a subscription-based market intelligence platform providing industry news and artificial intelligence-generated predictions. The Pattern Search Engine scans thousands of stocks, ETFs and the forex market, allowing users to self-select patterns. Performing a near-impossible task, artificial intelligence then performs the near-impossible task of locating a user's selected market patterns.
VIDEO: Mastering Day Trading Stocks and ETFs with Patterns
"For years — decades even— traders have been routinely scouring charts with the mindset that if you find a pattern early in its formation, you may be able to capitalize on a trade by predicting where the security was headed," said Savastiouk. "Today there are a few thousand domestic companies listed on US stock exchanges, making the time and manpower needed to manually scan charts is unfathomable."
Tickeron tracks and backtests statistics for each pattern detected by artificial intelligence, compiling the data into a user-friendly format. Utilizing this technology, a trader can see past statistics for a particular pattern, indicating if the trade is worth the risk.
"Our artificial intelligence does the work of finding your patterns, determining 'breakout' and 'target' prices, and backtesting the pattern. The artificial intelligence will develop statistics about the impact of potential trade and deliver them right to your inbox," said Savastiouk.
With just a few clicks, the user can obtain the following statistics:
- How many total patterns the AI has recognized
- How many of those patterns reach the target price
- The average return if the pattern was successful versus if it failed
- The average return of all patterns recognized
- A list of all of the securities (including cryptocurrencies) that the AI has identified over time in a particular pattern
"With Tickeron and our Pattern Search Engine, using artificial intelligence and advanced algorithms is no longer limited to Wall Street. Retail traders and independent investment advisors can use the same advanced technology to scan the markets for patterns," said Savastiouk. "Tickeron provides retail investors with extensive data to enable sophisticated trading strategies, giving them a robust, virtual research assistant."
The detailed charts provided by Tickeron are subject to certain limitations disclosed on tickeron.com that investors should review before making an investment. Tickeron's investment advice relies on historical information. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investing in securities involves significant risks, including the risk of loss of the entire investment.