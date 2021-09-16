DEARBORN, Mich., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tickets for The Henry Ford's one-of-a-kind Hallowe'en in Greenfield Village, presented by Meijer, are going fast. Hosted over 16 nights Oct. 7-10, 14-17, 21-24, 28-31 from 4 p.m. – 9:30 p.m., the 40-plus-year tradition features newly imagined storybook experiences, 1,000 illuminated jack-o-lanterns, ghostly performances, and the return of Fall Flavor Weekend-inspired programming. Due to popular demand, and limited capacity, guests are advised to purchase tickets in advance at http://www.thf.org as only a few evening slots remain available.
This year's program follows the format introduced last year allowing guests to stroll through the village at their own pace, choosing their own festive or frightful experiences. Also introduced last year and back by popular demand is the Hallowe'en Express, taking riders along a ghoulish and surprising journey through Greenfield Village. Timed tickets for the Hallowe'en Express are available to purchase online for $2 per person.
New this year, programming elements from Greenfield Village's Fall Flavor Weekends will be integrated within Hallowe'en during the earlier hours for a family-friendly, harvest-themed atmosphere, transitioning into the traditional spooky Hallowe'en atmosphere as twilight falls. Elements include harvest markets, wool dying, beer brewing and historic food demonstrations. Popular reservation-based dining experiences, Hallowe'en Fairy Tale Feast in A Taste of History Restaurant and Harvest Supper in Eagle Tavern, are also back for 2021 to delight guests of all ages. Tickets for the dining experiences includes admission into Hallowe'en in Greenfield Village.
To best support Hallowe'en programming, Greenfield Village will close to the public on Sunday, October 3. Beginning October 7th, it reopens for Members-Only Picnic Days. Every Thursday-Sunday in October from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., members have access to the historic destination with limited programs and amenities available. Public operating hours start again Friday-Sunday in November, beginning November 5.
Tickets for Hallowe'en in Greenfield Village are $16.25 for members and $19 for non-members, ages two and up. Members who visit on opening night, Thursday Oct.7 receive 50% off admission, plus a free timed ticket on the Hallowe'en Express. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit thf.org or follow @thehenryford on social media channels.
