HENDERSON, Tenn., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- There will be "No Going Back" Friday and Saturday, April 8-9, 2022, when Freed-Hardeman University students take the Loyd Auditorium stage for the 45th annual production of Makin' Music.
After COVID-19 forced Makin' Music to go virtual with a limited in-person audience the last two years, in 2022 this time-honored rite of spring will be watched in person only. The three weekend performances will be Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at makinmusictickets.com.
Five student groups: Chi Beta Chi, Phi Kappa Alpha, Sigma Rho, Xi Chi Delta and an independent group will perform original songs and choreography at the three-weekend shows before awards are presented Saturday night. A team of hosts and hostesses, emcees and the Makin' Music Show Band will entertain the audience between the competitive entries.
Hundreds of students will participate in the show as staff or cast members. The 2022 Makin' Music hosts and hostesses are Brooks Jackson, a senior Bible major from Florence, Alabama; Josh Grooms, a junior Bible major from Duncan, South Carolina; Brooke Roberts, a junior biology major from Knoxville, Tennessee; Mallory Hollaway, a senior elementary education major from Muscle Shoals, Alabama; Kaitlyn Moore, a sophomore nursing major from Henderson, Tennessee, and Maggie Nash, a senior psychology major from Jackson, Tennessee.
The two emcees for the show are Bri Crosby, a senior child and family science major from Valdosta, Georgia, and Lincoln Shotts, a junior public relations major from Meridianville, Alabama. The voice of Makin' Music is Lucy Johnson, a senior math major from Pinson, Tennessee. The student coordinator is Suzanna Grady, a senior biochemistry major from Murray, Kentucky.
Members of the FHU family — prospective and current students, alumni and friends — are invited to gather in Heritage Commons for the return of Party on the Green Saturday, April 9, from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. While they catch up with friends, guests also can enjoy meals from food trucks, take photos with the FHU Mobile Information Center and more. Prospective students and their families are invited to attend FHU's Maroon & Gold Day Saturday, April 9; they may register at fhu.edu/maroonandgold. A full list of Makin' Music weekend activities is available at fhu.edu/makinmusic.
"We are thrilled to once again welcome a full capacity, in-person audience to Loyd Auditorium this April," Tony Allen, Makin' Music producer, said. "Having them present to cheer for these talented and hard-working students means a great deal. This is a treasured 45-year tradition, where students make incredible memories and gain teamwork and leadership skills that they will carry with them the rest of their lives."
The mission of Freed-Hardeman University is to help students develop their God-given talents for His glory by empowering them with an education that integrates Christian faith, scholarship and service. With locations in Henderson, Memphis and Dickson, FHU offers associates, bachelor's, master's, specialist and doctoral degrees. More information is available at http://www.fhu.edu.
