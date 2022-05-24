High-Energy Alt-Rock Band Offers Modern Twist on Vintage Vegas Classics
LAS VEGAS, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reckless In Vegas, whose utterly distinctive sound offers a Modern Twist on Vintage Vegas, announces tickets are now on sale for its ongoing engagement at SAHARA Las Vegas, which begins June 30. Performing in the Las Vegas Strip's fabled resort-casino, which recently completed a $150 million renovation and where Louis Prima, Bobby Darin, Buddy Hackett and Don Rickles once graced the showroom stage, Reckless In Vegas will appear in the SAHARA Las Vegas Theatre on Thursday and Friday evenings at 8:30 p.m. Audiences can look forward to rocking out to the power trio's exhilarating original renditions of beloved classics by the Rat Pack, Elvis Presley and more.
Downloadable Photos Available Here
Reckless In Vegas steals audiences away to the bygone days of Las Vegas when the drinks were strong, the entertainers charismatic and the music intoxicating. The show combines the imagery, comedic banter, glamorous showgirls and classic music from Sin City's 1960s "glory days" with a contemporary rock band aesthetic.
Members Michael Shapiro (band founder, lead vocals, guitar), Jack E. Roth (drums) and Chris Nichols (bass, vocals) have created a high-energy show incorporating live performances of modern versions of songs by artists such as Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Elvis Presley, Sonny & Cher, Frankie Valli, Neil Diamond, Johnny Cash and Bobby Darin with dynamic production-show elements.
Whether audiences remember the swinging Vegas lounge era days or were born much later, Reckless In Vegas brings something for everyone. Video montages, dialogue, humor, modern hard-rocking grooves and tender moments of balladry combine to create a truly original take on this classic genre. Think The Rat Pack meets Green Day.
"Performing at the historic—yet completely reimagined—SAHARA Las Vegas on the Las Vegas Strip represents a dream come true for me," says Shapiro. "There exists no better venue for our band, which reinvents and reinvigorates classic Las Vegas entertainment for contemporary audiences."
About Michael Shapiro
Shapiro was raised in Las Vegas and, after stints in Oregon and California, returned to his hometown in 2015. He picked up his first guitar at age 13 and trained hard in guitar, vocals, piano and trumpet, attuning his ear to classical opera as well as rock. A chance encounter with a family friend struck the right chord and paved Shapiro's way into music. At age 16, he had the opportunity to jam with Bruce Springsteen. The rocker's energetic marathon performances spurred Shapiro to develop a taste for a raucous stage presence. After playing in various cover bands in his teens, Shapiro formed the band Trip, released several albums and toured. Being part of the VH1 Rock Across America Tour, Trip opened for such artists as Edwin McCain, Duncan Sheik, The Romantics and Cheap Trick. It was during an ill-fated gig opening for Great White when a tragic fire struck, that moved Shapiro to deeply reflect on life's vagaries and whims.
He bounced back, releasing his first solo album, Somehow, Someway, and toured nationally, opening for the alt-rock band Live. After moving to San Rafael, Calif., he formed the power trio, Reckless in Vegas.
Shapiro's style yields insight into his influences: Jimi Hendrix's relentless guitar riffs, Journey's Neal Schon, Carlos Santana and the melodic and powerful vocal styling of U2′s Bono. In fact, it is "Hendrix's bluesy style" and wild "manipulation of the guitar" that Shapiro credits as a major early influence.
About Jack E. Roth
With more than 35 years' experience, Roth has played drums and percussion on hundreds of projects associated with major labels and otherwise (including work with MCA, Universal, Interscope, MTV, VH1, Artisan, EA Sports), resulting in an extensive knowledge of playing, recording, production and engineering techniques.
Roth has performed all over the United States, headlining and opening for Guns N' Roses, Aerosmith, Puddle of Mudd, Chickenfoot, Buckcherry, Corey Taylor (Slipknot / Stone Sour), Fuel, Living Colour, Trapt, Adelita's Way, Steel Panther, Deep Dark Robot, Cold, Smashmouth, Danzig, Static-X, Fear Factory, Slaughter, Vince Neil, Dokken, Ratt, Eddie Money, Michael Angelo, Rick Derringer, Michael McDonald, Dennis DeYoung (Styx), The Commodores, The Romantics, Al Stewart, Starship, Berlin, Mark Farmer (Grand Funk), The Family Stone, Pat Travers, Edgar Winter, Canned Heat, Ten Years After, Steppenwolf, Marshall Tucker Band, Three Dog Night, War, The Fixx, Vixen, Shotgun Messiah, Kik Tracee, Gilby Clark, Life, Sex, & Death, Bang Tango, Gary Hoey and Love/Hate, among others.
He has also played in backing bands for Randy Jackson (Mariah Carey, Journey, American Idol), Dee Snider, Meat Loaf, Sabastian Bach (Skid Row), Nick St. Nicholas (Steppenwolf), Deborah Gibson, Sheri Belafonte, Frank Hannon (Tesla), Tony Fredianelli (Third Eye Blind), Steve Plunkett (Autograph) and Paul Revere & the Raiders.
Roth is endorsed by Ayotte Drums, Aquarian Drumheads and Gibraltar Hardware and is a proud member of ASCAP.
About Chris Nichols
Born in Newark, Ohio, as the son of a piano teacher, Nichols studied the piano, cello, guitar, drums and bass. His early years led him to Nashville where he toured with several artists throughout the nation. His desire to "Go West" led him to Las Vegas when the mob still owned the town. He saw the Sands and the Dunes casinos fall to their demise. Since moving to Sin City, he has recorded on several records both as an artist and an engineer. Nichols actually shared the stage with Shapiro in Trip as they ascended to the height of that band's career. With the help of several bands, he has also shared stages with Willie Nelson, Chris Isaak, Toto, Peter Frampton, Rick James and Lifehouse, to name just a few.
Tickets for Reckless in Vegas at SAHARA Las Vegas start at $50++ and are available at https://www.ticketmaster.com/reckless-in-vegas-tickets/artist/2628623. For preferred seating and special rates for groups of 10 or more, contact Cort Bentz at mailto:cort@recklessinvegas.com [cort@recklessinvegas.com __title__ null]. For more information about Reckless In Vegas at SAHARA Las Vegas, visit http://www.saharalasvegas.com/recklessinvegas or like them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
ABOUT SAHARA LAS VEGAS
SAHARA Las Vegas is an all-encompassing resort and casino with 1,613 guest rooms and suites in three distinctive towers – including the AAA® Four Diamond Alexandria Tower, more than 85,000 square feet of flexible meeting space, AZILO Ultra Pool, two rooftop pools and a collection of acclaimed restaurants, bars and entertainment venues. The inviting casino occupies 60,000 square feet and features approximately 600 of the latest slot and video poker machines, 50 classic table games, Infinity – a premium gaming lounge, The Poker Room at SAHARA Las Vegas and a sports book operated by global gaming leader, William Hill. An impressive selection of culinary and cocktail offerings includes Bazaar Meat by José Andrés™, named "Best Restaurant in Nevada" by Business Insider; famed Philadelphia sports bar Chickie's & Pete's; The Noodle Den from renowned Chef Guoming "Sam" Xin; CASBAR Lounge; Uno Más; Prendi; The Tangier; Zeffer's and, coming soon, James Beard award-winning Chef Shawn McClain's Balla. SAHARA Las Vegas is also proud to serve as home to MAGIC MIKE LIVE Las Vegas presented by Channing Tatum. SAHARA Las Vegas players can also enjoy the perks of an Infinity Rewards membership, a joint loyalty program between SAHARA and its sister property Grand Sierra Resort and Casino Reno, which gives players the opportunity to earn and redeem rewards across both destinations. SAHARA Las Vegas is a minority-owned business certified by the Western Regional Minority Supplier Development Council. For more information, please visit saharalasvegas.com and stay connected on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
# # #
Media Contact
Erika Pope, The Vox Agency, 1 (702) 249-2977, erika@thevoxagency.com
Jevaughn Williams, The Vox Agency, (702) 334-5537, jevaughn@thevoxagency.com
SOURCE Reckless In Vegas