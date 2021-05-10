RIO RANCHO, N.M., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tiffiny Mitchell, a mother to three grown children who resides in New Mexico, has completed her new book "The Adventures of Billy Gus: I Can Fly!": a special tale inspired by her uncle who was severely autistic.
Billy Gus is an incredibly special little boy. His autism may prevent him from having adventures like the other kids but that doesn't stop him from having fantastic adventures of his own! Together with his best friend, Morris, an old tattered stuffed monkey that never leaves his side, they delve into the limitless world of his imagination! Whether he's a sheriff or a knight, a prince of a pilot, he never seems to run out of fantastical adventures. Yes, Billy Gus is a very special boy indeed with very special adventures!
Join Billy Gus and Morris as they fly to distant lands and take on The Stick-'em-up Gang, a prickly bunch of Wild West outlaws that terrorize the local townsfolk. The townsfolk beg for the two strangers' help and elect Billy Gus as their new sheriff and Morris as his trusty deputy. Can they unite the townsfolk before it's too late?
Published by Page Publishing, Tiffiny Mitchell's delightful tale is a wonderful addition to any young reader's library.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "The Adventures of Billy Gus: I Can Fly!" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
