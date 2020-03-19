LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Group on March 31 will hold an online-only auction of excess pro-grade audiovisual gear from The Camera Division (TCD), the one-stop rental house formed in 2017 by the successful merger of The Camera House and Division Camera.
The offering includes digital and video cameras, zoom lenses, lighting, matte boxes, monitors, jib arms, sliders, tripods, camera accessories, media, filters, and more.
All told, more than 200 high-quality pieces of excess and under-utilized audiovisual gear will be available in the one-day auction event. Brands represented include Arri Alexa, Angénieux, Black Magic, Canon, Cartoni Sigma, Codex, O'Connor, Panasonic, RED, Sachtler, and Sony.
"The Tiger team is excited to be selling gear for The Camera Division, a well-respected and prominent AV rental company serving the television, film and media industries," said Jonathan Holiday, Director of Business Development, Tiger Group Commercial & Industrial. "TCD has chosen Tiger to streamline its inventory and to use the proceeds from the sale to purchase new gear—a strategic way to continue to serve production clients at a high level. The gear available in this sale is ideally suited to rental houses, production companies and independent content creators alike."
Bidding at www.SoldTiger.com opens at 10 a.m. (PT) on March 24 and closes in rapid succession at 10 a.m. (PT) on Tues., March 31. All bidders are required to register at SoldTiger.com prior to the sale.
Interested bidders can preview the gear online at soldtiger.com and/or make an appointment to see it in person on Mon., March 30, between 10 a.m. (PT) and 4 p.m. (PT) in North Hollywood, Calif.
Media Contacts: At Tiger Commercial & Industrial Division, Jonathan Holiday, (805) 367-3893, jholiday@tigergroup.com; at Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908)-789-0700, or Bill Parness, 236278@email4pr.com