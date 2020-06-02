JUPITER, Fla., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With its tales of big cats and murder, "Tiger King" is one of the most talked-about shows streaming on Netflix. But, as award-winning author Mary K. Savarese discovered while researching her latest book, tigers have a softer, cooler side: they love bubble baths and lapping up Obsession perfume like a cocktail. That's why she decided to call her book Tigers Love Bubble Baths & Obsession Perfume (who knew!).
A fan of quirky titles and cats both large and small, Savarese's debut mystery romance with a spiritual twist was born at the moment she witnessed a gorgeous 600 lb. Siberian Tiger jump into a galvanized tank filled with bubble baths. She watched in awe as the tiger bathed and looked as though he waited for a cocktail while his tongue was sprayed with Obsession perfume at a big cat reserve in St. Augustine, Florida.
In an interview, Savarese can talk about tigers. For example, tigers …
- Really love bubble baths and are the only big cats that like water.
- Are lazy and want to sleep all day but will sit in a tub with bubbles forever.
- Are crazy about the scent of Obsession perfume. What does Obsession do to a tiger and what it will do to you?
- Are more likely to be in captivity than in the wild. How can we help care for and save tigers and other big cats?
She can also talk about why people love mysteries, what it was like to complete her first one for which she has received accolades and much more.
About Tigers Love Bubble Baths
Tigers Love Bubble Baths & Obsession Perfume (who knew!) tells the story of Angie Pantera who thought she had the perfect life: a devoted husband, two wonderful, grown children, and an impending wedding anniversary celebration with friends and family. But the celebration is ruined by a cheating husband, and Angie's life devolves into a living nightmare — until serendipity brings her to Birdsong, Maine, as recreation director at the Home of the Little Flower — a home sorely in need of a miracle. But when people she comes into contact with start dying Angie must fight to clear her name as she seeks out the truth: Is this a miracle or murder?
About Mary K. Savarese
Mary K. Savarese's novel has received 5 Stars from Readers' Favorite and worldwide recognition from Royal Dragonfly for Mystery & New Author/Fiction. She has been featured in local publications and on Central Kentucky Television and Mindalia TV.
Contact: Mary K. Savarese at (860) 550-3344; 240927@email4pr.com; https://www.maryksavarese.com/