BURLINGTON, Vt., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tiger King's controversial Carole Baskin interviewed by drag queen Amber LeMay
Get ready for Tiger King Season 2, with this unique opportunity to hear Carole Baskin's outrageous story directly from her November 14th at 8 PM ET on Amber Live!
The one and only Amber LeMay, host of Amber Live! very recently had the opportunity to interview the controversial and outspoken star of Tiger King, Carole Baskin. During this interview, Carole's open telling of her struggles covers her life from childhood up to today.
The in-depth interview explores everything from Carole leaving home at 15, to being sold for drugs, to what happened to her husband, Tiger King's affect on her life, and her continuing fight to rescue not only the big cats, but also domestic cats that are sent to shelters and killed. Carole doesn't flinch or shy away from a single question.
In regards to her missing husband, Amber bluntly asks Carole, "This is still an open case then, correct?" and "So what happened to Don?" Find out what Carole had to say in her very frank answers to these questions.
View the trailer for this amazing event on Youtube at youtu.be/DlLgGAyOM-w
The full interview will air November 14th at 8 PM ET on the drag queen comedy talk show, Amber Live!, which is available for viewing at AmberLive.tv or YouTube.com/AmberLive
