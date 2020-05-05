AUSTIN, Texas, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Pistol, the only social advertising platform that delivers local activation at a global scale, recently formalized the hiring of Kierston Vaughn as SVP of Talent and Engagement. Vaughn began working with Tiger Pistol in April of 2019 as a talent consultant.
"Kierston has been extremely dedicated to creating an environment that is based on the principles of a growth mindset, exciting and empowering team members to achieve new heights, breaking new boundaries with our clients, one another, and ourselves," said Paul Elliott, CEO, Tiger Pistol. "Kierston encourages team members to develop and lead new initiatives and use their natural talents to contribute to company culture, content, product innovation, and client success. She brings a wealth of experience in high growth companies, both small and large, making her a perfect fit to lead our innovative company culture."
A dynamic talent executive with a background in the consulting and digital marketing industries, Vaughn holds more than 20 years experience in helping companies build thriving cultures through growth and process change. Having previously worked for companies like Accenture, Rosetta, Razorfish Global, Kalibrate, and Robots & Pencils, her approach to talent is founded in a deep understanding of service industry business models in a global context. She excels at building cultures that enable teams and individuals to deliver their best for client satisfaction. Vaughn will continue to enhance Tiger Pistol's recruitment and engagement efforts to ensure an architecture that aligns talent and experience with the company's aggressive growth.
"I'm so proud and excited to become an official part of the incredible team and culture at Tiger Pistol," said Vaughn. "I'm humbled by this team and their passion for their work. I can't wait to see all the great things our team can accomplish, and I am committed to providing each member with the tools and structure to develop and grow."
Kierston earned a Bachelor's Degree in Organizational Leadership and Supervision from Purdue University and is an affiliate of the Society of Human Resource Management. She has been a certified Professional in HR [PHR] since 2003.
