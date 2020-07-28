AUSTIN, Texas, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Pistol, the only social advertising platform that delivers local activation at global scale, announced today that it recently won two U.S. Social Media Awards - Best use of Facebook/Instagram and the Innovation Award. The company was also runner up for Best Use of Paid Social, Best Social Media Campaign, and Best Strategic Use of Social Media.
With these latest awards, Tiger Pistol is now the most awarded and recognized social platform of 2020. In the span of eight months, Tiger Pistol was recognized by Digiday as the Best Social Media Marketing Platform, by Street Fight for Best Social Media Campaign, by Localogy as Best Localized Marketing Campaign, by AdExchanger for Best Social Media Campaign. Additionally, Tiger Pistol took second place in the Franchise Innovation Awards. The company was also named a finalist for three Shorty Awards for Best Facebook Campaign, Best Strategic Use of Localization, Best Use of Social for Consumer Products; and a finalist for two Digiday Media Awards for Best B2B Brand Partnership and Most Original Use of Social.
"These honors really speak to the quality of our social advertising technology, our company culture, and our common mission," said Paul Elliott, Tiger Pistol CEO. "We want to help our clients grow. We're highly competitive and fearless. You've got to be bold when you're competing in a highly dynamic marketplace. We like to say we can accomplish the things that everyone else says 'no' to - what's assumed to be too big or too scary or simply can't be done. These are the challenges that propel us forward with great success."
