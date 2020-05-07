NEW YORK, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TIME for Kids announced a global initiative to offer digital editions of the school-based publication in multiple languages, beginning with Spanish, to support teachers, families and students around the world during this period of school closures due to the coronavirus pandemic. This marks the first time that issues of TIME for Kids, which has provided quality, trusted journalism to millions of students in elementary classrooms for 25 years, have been available in any language other than English.
Made possible by HP, TIME for Kids in Spanish is available beginning today for free, globally through the TIME for Kids free digital library which brings the in-classroom publication to homes for the first time and provides access to new issues of TIME for Kids each week, along with a complete library of previously published editions from 2020 and additional educational resources and activities.
TIME for Kids will announce the launch of new digital editions in additional languages in the coming weeks.
"Since bringing TIME for Kids to a global audience for the first time with the launch of the free digital library in March, we received feedback in real time from many families and educators that it would be useful to have TIME for Kids available in more languages," said TIME for Kids editor in chief Andrea Delbanco. "We are excited to offer TIME for Kids in Spanish for the first time and look forward to continuing to broaden access to these resources to all who need them during this challenging time."
"With more than 1 billion students currently away from their classrooms, the need to connect them with educational content has never been greater," said Michele Malejki, Global Head of Sustainability & Social Impact Programs, HP. "At HP, we believe education is a fundamental human right and that we must do all we can to improve learning outcomes. We are proud to expand our partnership with TIME for Kids to reach more students across our communities."
TIME for Kids aims to support both English language learners, as well as students around the world who speak Spanish. Like the English language edition of TIME for Kids, the digital edition in Spanish featured in the free digital library allows children to flip through content in the same way they do with print editions, which are actively designed to engage kids. At launch, five recently published issues of TIME for Kids will be available in Spanish, with additional issues to be added weekly going forward.
To register for the TIME for Kids free digital library, access TIME for Kids in Spanish or receive updates about forthcoming language editions, visit: time.com/tfk-free
About TIME For Kids
Since 1995, TIME for Kids has delivered current events from TIME news bureaus around the world to millions of students in elementary and middle school classrooms across the U.S. Each week, TIME for Kids presents news in a format that teaches young readers to become critical thinkers and informed citizens. As an educational publication, the mission of TIME for Kids is to help teachers engage students with the world around them and inspire kids to join the conversation about current events.
About HP
HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at www.hp.com.
