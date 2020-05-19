NEW YORK, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TIME for Kids announced the continuation of its global initiative to offer digital editions of the school-based publication in multiple languages to support teachers, families and students around the world during this period of school closures due to the coronavirus pandemic with the launch of the first-ever Chinese edition of TIME for Kids.
Made possible by Huawei and Tan Chong International Limited, TIME for Kids in Chinese is available beginning today for free, globally through the TIME for Kids free digital library which brings the in-classroom publication to homes for the first time and provides access to new issues of TIME for Kids each week, along with a complete library of previously published editions from 2020 and additional educational resources and activities.
"In March, TIME for Kids launched a free digital library to a global audience for the first time," said TIME for Kids editor in chief Andrea Delbanco. "We received requests from parents and teachers from around the world whose children and students would benefit from having TIME for Kids content in more languages, and we're thrilled to be able to respond to these needs in real time."
TIME for Kids in Chinese follows the launch earlier this month of TIME for Kids in Spanish, which marked the first time that issues of TIME for Kids, which has provided quality, trusted journalism to millions of students in elementary classrooms for 25 years, have been available in any language other than English.
TIME for Kids will announce the launch of new digital editions in additional languages in the coming weeks.
"It is incredibly important that children around the world continue to have access to educational and informative content that is age-appropriately curated to their lives amid this global crisis," said Joy Tan, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs at Huawei Technologies USA. "As part of our global inclusion vision that brings digital access to everyone around the world, we are excited to collaborate with TIME for Kids on this program that will provide free resources for teachers, families and students."
"Tan Chong International Limited has long championed the importance of family. A big group of our customers in Asia speaks Mandarin. We are proud to partner with TIME for Kids in this first-ever Chinese offering to provide children, parents and teachers a valuable and engaging learning tool in these challenging times," said Glenn Tan, Deputy Chairman and Managing Director, Tan Chong International Limited. The Hong Kong-listed diversified group is headquartered in Singapore and distributes Subaru cars in Asia and also distributes Nissan vehicles in Singapore.
Like the English language edition of TIME for Kids, the digital edition in Chinese, featured in the free digital library, allows children to flip through content in the same way they do with print editions, which are actively designed to engage kids. At launch, five previously published issues of TIME for Kids will be available in Chinese, with new issues to be added biweekly going forward.
To register for the TIME for Kids free digital library, access TIME for Kids in Chinese or receive updates about forthcoming language editions, visit: time.com/tfk-free
About TIME for Kids
Since 1995, TIME for Kids has delivered current events from TIME news bureaus around the world to millions of students in elementary and middle school classrooms across the U.S. Each week, TIME for Kids presents news in a format that teaches young readers to become critical thinkers and informed citizens. As an educational publication, the mission of TIME for Kids is to help teachers engage students with the world around them and inspire kids to join the conversation about current events.
