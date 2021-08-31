CHICAGO, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iiRcade Inc., a premium home arcade cabinet that allows gamers of all ages to play their favorite retro and modern games in arcade style at home, is pleased to announce that Time Killers and Blood Storm from BASH Gaming Studio, are coming soon to the iiRcade Game Store.
Time Killers is a 1992 weapon-based fighting arcade game that was originally developed by Incredible Technologies and published by Strata. In Time Killers, eight warriors from different periods in history face off with each other. Players can attempt a special "Death Move" where the attack cuts off the opponent's head and ends the round immediately. A "Super Death Move" is also possible, but can only be executed while near a stunned opponent.
BloodStorm, considered the sequel to Time Killers, is a 1994 arcade weapons-based fighter, though it differs from its predecessor in that the characters use weapons called "Gauntlets" that also allow them to use particular powers and attacks with them.
The game features seven secret characters that can be unlocked throughout the gameplay. These seven characters, plus one additional character (faced after defeating the eight main characters), were collectively known as the "Agents of Nekron." Defeating all eight of these characters unlocked a special ending after defeating the final boss.
"Fighting games are so much fun on arcades and we're excited to add Time Killers and Blood Storm," said Jong Shin, founder & CEO of iiRcade. "We'd like to thank BASH Gaming Studio for all their hard work in bringing these great games to iiRcade."
iiRcade is a home console in an arcade format, and just as you would on a traditional home console, officially licensed modern and retro games can be purchased and added through the iiRcade Game Store with new titles continuously being added each week.
iiRcade features a 19-inch display, 100-watts of powerful stereo audio, authentic arcade controllers and a premium wood cabinet.
iiRcade is available in six versions and currently is $100 off with free shipping (up to $100) and one year best-in-class warranty as part of a Back to School Sale, which ends on September 6, 2021 (or while supplies last). iiRcade Classic Edition, Space Ace Edition and Beach Buggy Racing 2 : Island Adventure Edition come with 64-GB storage memory and iiRcade's premium classic joysticks, while four special editions include upgraded 128-GB storage memory and original Sanwa joysticks. The special editions include RetroMania Wrestling Edition, Dragon's Lair Edition and Black Edition, which enables users to design their own cabinet graphics and comes with officially licensed Double Dragon artwork that can be put onto the cabinet as a free gift.
Every iiRcade home arcade cabinet comes pre-loaded with 11 games and the ability to add hundreds more.
A full list of games currently available and targeted for release on iiRcade Store can be found here.
About iiRcade
iiRcade is a premium arcade gaming experience like no other. Play retro arcade games that you remember to the latest modern games in amazing arcade style. With cinematic gaming experiences powered by 19" high-density display, 100W of powerful stereo sound, premium 2-player arcade controllers and device optimized for the best arcade gaming experiences, iiRcade delivers arcade gaming that is so immersive, you will feel like you are inside the game.
