SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The car shopping experts at Edmunds say all vehicle owners could benefit from checking how much their car is worth as trade-in values continue to spike during the pandemic, but note that truck owners in particular are in the best position to cash in on their vehicles right now. According to trade-in data from Edmunds, trucks are retaining the greatest value and commanding the highest trade-in prices of all consumer vehicles.

Edmunds analysts took a look at all 2017 model year vehicles traded in during July and determined their respective retained values by comparing the average trade-in price of each model against its average original MSRP. Edmunds data reveals that midsize, heavy-duty and large trucks made up seven of the top 10 vehicles with the greatest overall retained value. Toyota Tacoma clinched the No. 1 spot, commanding an average trade-in price of $26,766, or 75% of its original MSRP. The Ford F-350 Super Duty came in second, generating an average trade-in price of $49,174, or 74% of the vehicle's original MSRP. The complete top 10 list, along with the full list of vehicles with the greatest retained value broken out by segment, can be found below.

"Trucks have been an increasingly popular choice for new-car shoppers during the pandemic, but because of the factory shutdowns, new inventory hasn't been able to keep up with demand. Used trucks are now getting their moment in the spotlight and enjoying a period of particularly high value as more shoppers flock to the used market," said Jessica Caldwell, Edmunds' executive director of insights. "If you've been thinking about selling the truck in your driveway, now is the time to do it."

Since used vehicles are in such high demand right now, Edmunds experts note that it's a good idea to figure out how much you can sell yours for in order to determine what you can put down on a new car. There might be more value in your vehicle than you think. To do so, they advise getting a real cash offer for your vehicle on sites such as Edmunds because it saves time and can be done from the comfort and safety of home.

For shoppers looking to purchase a truck right now, Edmunds experts recommend holding out until September or October when more new inventory will likely be available as automakers continue to ramp up production.

"The trade-in values we're seeing for 3-year-old vehicles certainly dispel the myth of cars losing half their value the moment you drive them off the lot," said Ivan Drury, Edmunds' senior manager of insights. "With such high demand for used vehicles, this gives many current vehicle owners the opportunity to either upgrade their current vehicle by taking advantage of this greater equity or sell their vehicle outright and have extra cash on hand."

Top 10 Vehicles, Ranked by Greatest Retained Value (2017 Model Year) 

Make

Model

Average Retained
Value

Average July Trade-In
Value

Toyota

Tacoma

75%

$26,766

Ford

F-350 Super Duty

74%

$49,174

Jeep

Wrangler

71%

$27,843

Toyota

Tundra

71%

$30,983

Ford

F-250 Super Duty

70%

$41,712

Toyota

4Runner

69%

$28,649

Chevrolet

Silverado 2500HD

68%

$38,205

Chevrolet

Colorado

67%

$23,444

Honda

Ridgeline

65%

$25,099

Honda

CR-V

64%

$19,229

Vehicles With the Greatest Retained Value by Segment (2017 Model Year)

Segment

Make

Model

Average
Retained
Value

Average July
Trade-in Value

Compact Car

Toyota

Prius

61%

$17,272

Compact SUV

Honda

CR-V

64%

$19,229

HD Truck

Ford

F-350 Super Duty

74%

$49,174

Large Car

Dodge

Charger

59%

$22,588

Large SUV

Chevrolet

Tahoe

57%

$34,922

Large Truck

Toyota

Tundra

71%

$30,983

Luxury Compact Car

Mercedes-Benz

C-Class

49%

$25,801

Luxury Compact SUV

Porsche

Macan

56%

$38,361

Luxury Large SUV

Cadillac

Escalade

48%

$42,222

Luxury Midsize Car

Lexus

ES 350

53%

$23,739

Luxury Midsize SUV

Lexus

RX 350

55%

$29,727

Luxury Subcompact SUV

BMW

X1

47%

$20,153

Midsize Car

Honda

Accord

55%

$15,393

Midsize SUV

Jeep

Wrangler

71%

$27,843

Midsize Truck

Toyota

Tacoma

75%

$26,766

Minivan

Toyota

Sienna

57%

$22,120

Sports Car

Dodge

Challenger

63%

$24,890

Subcompact Car

Honda

Fit

61%

$11,508

Subcompact SUV

Honda

HR-V

61%

$14,642

For the full list of 2017 model year vehicles and their retained values, click here: www.edmunds.com/sell-car/3-year-old-vehicles-ranked-by-value.html 

About Edmunds
Edmunds guides car shoppers online from research to purchase. With in-depth reviews of every new vehicle, shopping tips from an in-house team of experts, plus a wealth of consumer and automotive market insights, Edmunds helps millions of shoppers each month select, price and buy a car with confidence. Regarded as one of America's best workplaces by Fortune and Great Place to Work, Edmunds is based in Santa Monica, California, and has a satellite office in Detroit, Michigan. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

CONTACT:
Talia James-Armand
Associate Director, PR & Communications
PR@Edmunds.com
310-309-4900
http://edmunds.com/about/press

