LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TiMi Studios, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tencent Games, announced it has hired veteran game designer Scott Warner to serve as the new director to help expand and grow its new North American studio. Warner begins his tenure with TiMi immediately.
Warner brings more than two decades of professional experience, starting his career as a game designer on the legendary role-playing games 'Planescape: Torment' and 'Icewind Dale.' He's since worked on some of the most popular franchises in gaming, including Halo and Battlefield. He joins TiMi from his former position as game director at Ubisoft on an unannounced project.
TiMi welcomes Warner as a new studio director to expand its presence in North America with a development team. This will add to a stronger global perspective of TiMi, which employs more than 2,000 game developers, artists and designers and is known for being a leader in developing multiple genres including racing, MOBA, strategy, RPG, shooters and casual games in China.
Now, with more than a decade of success, TiMi expands its capabilities as a global game developer. Arena of Valor, a mobile MOBA, has more than 200 million registered users and is one of the most popular mobile esports titles. TiMi also develops Call of Duty: Mobile, which is published by Activision and has more than 180 million players worldwide. Warner will help TiMi develop new games and IP for passionate players on multiple platforms.
"This is a tremendous opportunity to build something really special as TiMi has an exceptional pedigree and great ambition to create new games and new IP for global audiences," said Warner. "We'll be assembling a team that's diverse, talented and aspirational enough to help TiMi achieve its goal as a truly global development team."
About TiMi Studios
TiMi Studios, a subsidiary of Tencent Games, is a leading global video game development team headquartered in Shenzhen, China, with offices in Los Angeles, Shanghai and Chengdu, China. TiMistrives to create high quality, high fidelity and highly accessible games across a wide variety of genres. Founded in 2008, TiMi has developed a string of hit titles including Honor of Kings, QQ Speed, CrossFire: Legends, Arena of Valor and most recently, Call of Duty: Mobile. To learn more about TiMi, follow us on Twitter @timistudios and Facebook @timistudiosofficial.
