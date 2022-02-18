SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With its $15,000 goal, the Timid Kickstarter Campaign (http://kck.st/3rldCJW) aims to deliver a 200 page, ad-free copy of the magazine featuring 24+ inspiring entrepreneurs, film actors, television hosts, photographers, and chefs. Timid founder Henry Wu, a Taiwanese photographer, is available for interviews about the upcoming issue.
"Growing up, my parents always told me to not be the loudest person in the room and to avoid any conflict," said Wu. "Given the current political climate and the society we live in now, it's important to share unheard stories, and to acknowledge the accomplishments that exist within and around Asian communities."
Contributors to the second volume include a cover story with Harry Shum Jr. (All My Life, Crazy Rich Asians, Love Hard), and Yuna (singer-songwriter) / Conversation with Daniel Henney (Wheel of Time, Amazon), Jimmy O. Yang (Crazy Rich Asians, Love Hard, Space Force), Christine Ko (Dave, Hulu), Yoshi Sudarso (The Paper Tigers, Power Rangers), Joe Taslim (Mortal Kombat), Tisha Custodio & Tiana Le (The Big Shot) / Interview with Jessica Henwick (Iron Fist, The Matrix Resurrection), Kelly Mi Li (The Bling Empire), Kim Pham (Omsom), Nick Sagar (The Princess Switch, Run the World), Nasrin Jafari (mixed by Nasrin), Yu Hsiang Chen (heel dancer), Chen Tang (Mulan, Warrior) Caroline Suh (director for Blackpink) / Personal stories by Cole Walliser (filmmaker), James Wong (travel blogger), Alexandra Cuerdo (director), Alain Uy (The Paper Tigers, Helstrom), Evan Lian (cartoonist), Yozmit the Dogstar (singer-songwriter)
Timid started in San Francisco from a series of conversations between friends. As an editorial photographer, Henry recalled the lack of diversity among the Asian models referred to him by agencies. He soon realized that these gaps in representation are also prevalent outside of the fashion industry.
As Asians, we sometimes feel the need to conform to predefined norms instead of celebrating our rich and vibrant cultures. We recognize how important it is to embrace the identities we once rejected, and to discover who we are and can be beyond the boxes that our family, cultures, and society try to fit us into.
Through Timid, we are expanding the narratives of all Asian experiences across geography, generations, and cultural differences. We seek to empower, amplify, and celebrate unheard Asian voices beyond our community, and to reclaim the word that has often been used to stereotype, belittle, and overlook us.
Timid is an annual print publication to uplift Asian stories from around the world.
We seek to reclaim "timid" and challenge racial norms by providing channels for sharing and learning from our diverse experiences, empowering and celebrating our collective identity, and inspiring our future generations.
On Issue 02: Metamorphosis
We, as humans, undergo various changes in our lives: from physical changes, to more subtle esoteric changes, to revolutionary changes that impact the communities around us. It is through these changes that we can reflect, evolve, and embrace ourselves.
For Timid's second issue, "Metamorphosis," we are exploring the transformations – the good, the bad, the in-betweens – of what shapes our stories. We are calling for people to share their experiences, art, and expressions of metamorphosing into something different or new.
About Henry Wu (Editor-in-Chief)
Born and raised in Taiwan, Henry is a full-time Product Designer specializes in convergent product experiences, as well as building full digital services. Henry is also an accomplished editorial photographer with a deep appreciation and understanding of broader cultural trends.
KICKSTARTER CAMPAIGN REWARDS
Timid Self ($25)
Treat yourself to a print copy of issue 02, "Metamorphosis."
- Timid Magazine
Timid Friend ($65)
Get both covers of issue 02 and share the extra copy with a friend! You'll also get a Timid postcard set on uncoated matte paper.
- 2x Timid Magazine
- Exclusive Timid postcard set
Timid Lover ($100)
Show extra love and support! Not only will you get everything in "Timid Friend," but also a limited edition poster on uncoated matte paper and your name listed in Issue 02 as a token of our appreciation.
- 2x Timid Magazine
- Exclusive Timid postcard set
- Limited edition Timid poster
- Your name printed in Issue 02
Timid Team ($300)
Join us on set for a few hours during one of our selected photoshoots for our third issue in addition to all the goods listed in the previous tiers.
Available in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and New York City only. Please note that this may change due to COVID-19. (10 limited backers)
- 2x Timid Magazine
- Exclusive Timid postcard set
- Limited edition Timid poster
- Your name printed in Issue 02
- Join an exclusive Timid photoshoot
Timid Partner ($500)
You believe in our vision! You are a creator, entrepreneur, or someone with a story to share. This is your chance to partner with us on a piece for issue 03.
You'll also get all the items listed in "Timid Team."
Note this is subject to review by the team. Please contact hello@timidmag.com before making this commitment, so that your piece fits the theme of issue 03.
- 2x Timid Magazine
- Exclusive Timid postcard set
- Limited edition Timid poster
- Your name printed in Issue 02
- Join an exclusive Timid photoshoot
- We will work with you on an editorial piece for Issue 03
