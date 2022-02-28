NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- During the New York Luncheon Celebrating Women of Achievement, Girls Inc. will honor women who have made a difference in sports, entertainment, beauty, fashion and business, inspiring a new generation of leaders. Hosted by CBS Mornings Co-Host Gayle King, the star-studded event will highlight the accomplishments of actress and writer Tina Fey, tennis champion and entrepreneur Venus Williams, Academy-Award nominee Ariana DeBose, beauty and fashion trailblazer Aerin Lauder, and business leaders Pamela Stewart and Carrie Strom and Macy's.
The event will also feature a special appearance and performance by Nkeki Obi-Melekwe, the star of Broadway's TINA - The Tina Turner Musical.
Girls Inc. provides mentorship and safe spaces for girls in schools and communities across the country. Through advocacy and evidence-based programming, the nonprofit equips girls to navigate gender, economic and social barriers, while helping them grow up to be healthy, educated and independent. The New York Luncheon Celebrating Women of Achievement, which honors women who have broken down barriers and served as change agents within their industries, will take place virtually on March 1st.
In addition to remarks by event co-chair Alison Kenney Paul, managing director of Google, Girls Inc. participants and alumnae will share their personal impact stories and present the awards to the honorees:
- Tina Fey will receive the Champion for Girls award for her steadfast support for women in entertainment and her work with Girls Inc. over many years.
- Tennis champion and fashion, design and nutrition entrepreneur Venus Williams is being recognized for her work supporting pay equity for women.
- West Side Story star and Academy-Award nominee Ariana DeBose is being recognized for her work as a champion for Afro-Latina representation and LGBTQ+ youth.
- Founder and Creative Director of AERIN and Style and Image Director of Esteé Lauder Aerin Lauder will be honored for promoting more inclusive norms of beauty for women.
- Pamela Stewart, President, West Operations-North America Operating Unit at The Coca-Cola Company, and President of Global Allergan Aesthetics and Senior Vice President of AbbVie Carrie Strom are corporate leaders championing women in the corporate sector.
- Macy's will receive the Corporate Vision Award for their support of Girls Inc. STEM education and college readiness programming. Macy's generous donations have enabled Girls Inc. to reach more than 50,000 girls around the country. Macy's, Inc. Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications Bobby Amirshahi will accept the award on behalf of the company.
Tickets to the virtual event can be purchased here. Proceeds will enable Girls Inc. to reach more girls and help them reach their full potential. For more information on Girls Inc., visit girlsinc.org and follow Girls Inc. on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.
The event will be directed by Erich Bergen and produced by 6W Entertainment.
###
About Girls Inc.
Girls Inc. inspires all girls to be strong, smart and bold through direct service and advocacy. We work with schools and in communities to provide the mentoring relationships, safe spaces and evidence-based programming that are proven to help girls succeed. Girls build the knowledge, skills and confidence to lead change in their lives and effect change in the world. Girls Inc. also works with and for girls to advance legislation and policies that increase opportunities for all girls. Together with partners and supporters, we are building a new generation of leaders. Join us at girlsinc.org.
Media Contact
Veronica Vela, Girls Inc., +1 9148301179, vvela@girlsinc.org
SOURCE Girls Inc.