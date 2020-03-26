LOS ANGELES, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global digital media company focused on live entertainment, today announced new weekly "living room" installments of its flagship format "LiveXLive Presents…" during the current live event and concert blackout. Starting Friday, March 27, 2020, "LiveXLive Presents" will showcase live-at-home performances kicking off with R&B artist Tinashe whose set will include never-before-performed songs for her fans. lovelytheband performs live on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 and will perform soon-to-be-released song "Waste", which drops on March 27, 2020.
With artist and fan safety in consideration during this time, LiveXLive has created a new premium product -- "Plug+Play" livestream kits to allow artists to instantly plug into its platform and simulcast to LiveXLive.com, the artists' sites, and social platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Twitch, and Twitter. LiveXLive will promote and distribute on-demand versions of the concerts across its owned and operated channels.
"I'm so excited to perform new music on LiveXLive! Being able to bring us all together as a community, as an extended family, is so important right now," said Tinashe. "We all need a little extra positivity and live music is the best way I know how. Let's go!"
LiveXLive's platform replaces the pressure on artists to choose any one social platform to livestream performances. With LiveXLive, artists are able to stream almost anywhere from one centralized hub while LiveXLive's technology generates cross-platform audience promotion and acquisition, informed by deep data and analytics about the artist and genre, powered by Slacker Radio.
"Live music creates community and connection, which is exactly what the world needs right now," said Rob Ellin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LiveXLive. "I'm proud that we can offer artists a safe and much-needed opportunity to do what they love -- perform live, connect and create community with fans worldwide. And it's a testament to the team's creativity that we have packaged together a brand new product like "Plug+Play" to best serve artists."
"We're excited to partner with LiveXLive for this livestream to hopefully help bring some light into these uncertain times," said lovelytheband.
The schedule for the upcoming at-home editions of "LiveXLive Presents" is as follows. More episodes will be announced in the coming weeks.
- Friday, March 27th, 11:00 AM PT – Tinashe debuts new music, live from her house in the Hollywood Hills.
- Tuesday, April 7, 2020 - lovelytheband sets up shop for an acoustic set from vocalist Mitchy Collins' living room in Los Angeles.
For more information and schedules, visit livexlive.com. Artists curious about LiveXLive's "Plug+Play" Livestreaming kits can email artists@livexlive.com.
About LiveXLive Media, Inc.
Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") is a global digital media company focused on live entertainment. The Company operates LiveXLive, the first 'live social music network', delivering premium livestreams, digital audio and on-demand music experiences from the world's top music festivals and concerts.
Forward-Looking Statements
