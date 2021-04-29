LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Home buying for many people can be a painful, stressful, and scary process. Born out of the frustration of Torii's CEO James Rogers' experience with an ineffectual and archaic system, he founded Torii to reimagine the entire way people buy homes from top to bottom, search to close.
Now, this tech-powered real estate agency is available to buyers in Los Angeles. Torii has streamlined the home buying process by integrating the power of automation and machine learning with the personal touch of human-to-human customer service, resulting in a very familiar feeling interface, similar to Tinder, but with the addition of data-backed real estate tools to empower Torii's home-buying clients, and a reliable team of expert agents too.
Even with the real estate market here and nationwide in an extreme seller's market, Torii's licensed real estate team continuously receives 5-star reviews for their flexibility, responsiveness, knowledge of the real estate market, and their ability to advise their clients on making offers that win and close. Torii's intuitive platform allows users to search for a property, schedule showings, submit an offer and live chat with their team, all from their phones. Why would today's phone-based home shoppers buy a home any other way? This is the new standard of real estate.
In addition to a wonderful interface and dedicated, talented staff, Torii's business model pays agents salaries (instead of the typical real estate commission structure) and uses the buyer's agent commission to pay their buyer's closing costs, saving clients an average of $7500 per transaction.
Torii launched in 2017 in Boston and the service is currently available there, in the San Francisco Bay Area, and now in Los Angeles. Their team here consists of a number of top real estate agents including Annabelle Brownell who is a real estate broker and mortgage loan specialist representing real estate buyers, homeowners, and investors looking to purchase real estate. She is dual-licensed to service real estate purchasing as well as mortgage financing options linked to real estate assets. With an undergraduate degree from UCLA and an MBA from the Thunderbird School of Management, Annabelle's career includes seven years in technology marketing, seven years as a successful entrepreneur, and seven years as a real estate and business broker, including mortgage loan origination.
Annabelle is joined in Los Angeles, by LA native Leon Townsend III, who started his real estate career at Century 21 in 2015. Always a bit of a prodigy, Leon was the youngest high school graduate in the history of Pasadena High School and received both his undergraduate degree and MBA from California Lutheran University. Very oriented towards community building, Leon is an Advisory Board Member of the California Association of Realtors Young Professionals Network, the co-founder of the Deliberately Fair Housing group on Facebook, and is a frequent blood donor at Children's Hospital Los Angeles.
Torii CEO James Rogers notes, "we are thrilled to enter the LA real estate market and to start growing our team there, beginning with these two amazing agents who are used to prioritizing client service up to our extremely high standards. While it's a challenging market out there, we know our team will be able to win homes for our clients along with saving them money as we pay our client's closing costs."
