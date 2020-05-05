CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- digiD8, a technology company rethinking the role of science-led health and wellness tools to help couples flourish, announced a key addition to its Advisory Board. Ravi Mehta, who until recently served as the Chief Product Officer of Tinder, joined the digiD8 team to accelerate the strategic product roadmap.
"Advances in science and medicine provide a new level of insight into health and wellness. I am excited to work with digiD8 to help think through products that strengthen people's lives and help their relationships thrive," said Ravi. A detailed perspective on the salience of the digiD8 mission is described in a company blog post here.
"To accomplish our mission of creating a self-care focused relationship platform for couples, it is paramount that we build out the team's collective intelligence at the nexus of health and social discovery. Ravi espouses a clear vision for how he wishes to impact the industry and these are remarkably synergistic with our path at digiD8. We are thrilled to welcome Ravi to the team at this formative stage," said Barghavi Govindarajan, co-founder and CEO of digiD8.
Ravi is a seasoned consumer software product executive who led the #1 dating app company through major milestones including the launch of the Gen-Z focused campaign that merged physical and digital interactions called Swipe Night. Ravi also was instrumental in advancing Tinder's deep partnership with safety focused vendor, Noonlight. Prior to Tinder, Ravi led key Gen-Z initiatives at Facebook. During his tenure at TripAdvisor, Ravi also played a major role in helping the company grow its core hotel booking business and diversify the company's business to include attractions and restaurants.
About digiD8: Powered by the vision to synchronize health and relationship goals, two critical facets of people's lives, digiD8 is building a relationship-focused product for couples. It is challenging for most people to remain mindful of their health or lifestyle choices when under pressure to handle the dynamics of a relationship. We are committed to multiple research and product workstreams to address the needs of couples, from the genesis of their relationship to life and family planning. digiD8 was founded in 2019 by Barghavi Govindarajan and George Church out of the Harvard University ecosystem. For partnership enquiries, submit a proposal here. For press enquiries, email info@digid8.com.