SAN DIEGO, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TinyFrog Technologies, a San Diego web design agency, has been recognized as a Best of Creative & Design and Development award winner by UpCity.
This year marks the inaugural UpCity "Best of" awards honoring the top providers around the world in specific service categories based on the service provider's credibility and trustworthiness.
UpCity is a resource that helps connect businesses to service providers they can trust. With more than 70,000 listed providers—from marketing agencies to accounting firms to HR consultants to IT specialists and many more—nearly 2 million businesses and counting have visited UpCity to research and identify the best partner for their needs.
Heidi Sullivan, SVP of Product & Marketing at UpCity, had this to say about TinyFrog Technologies, "TinyFrog makes things simple for their clients, and the results show that clearly. They are experts in their field and play a significant role in the success of every one of their customers. Congratulations!"
Founded in 2003, TinyFrog Technologies specializes in WordPress web design and development as well as WordPress maintenance and hosting. Since then, TinyFrog has built and designed over 1,100 websites for B2B and B2C businesses. The TinyFrog team is composed of over 20 web design professionals including UX strategists, web designers, web developers and client support specialists.
"The team and I were thrilled to be honored with this award," said Mikel Bruce, CEO of TinyFrog Technologies. "We're very proud of our design and development work, and we're committed to working hard for our clients each and every day."
This honor has been driven in large part by TinyFrog's 5-star review rating on UpCity. TinyFrog has also recently been recognized as a top B2B company in Clutch's Top 1000 Service Providers for 2020 and as a Top WordPress Developer by TopDevelopers. In addition, UpCity recently recognized TinyFrog for the third consecutive year as an Excellence Award Winner.
Media Contact
Mikel Bruce, TinyFrog Technologies, +1 (619) 202-7542, info@tinyfrog.com
SOURCE TinyFrog Technologies