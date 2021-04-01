ORLANDO, Fla., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To commemorate the 109th Anniversary of Titanic's maiden voyage, Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition in Orlando, FL is honoring the legacy of Titanic by adding three new themed tours led by actors in period costume. The guided tours will begin on April 1st at select times and will run approximately 75 minutes per tour. Advanced reservations are required.
Starting April 1st, Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition on International Drive will offer "The Ship of Dreams," "Titanic Adventure for Kids," and "Heroes of Titanic" guided tours and will cost an additional $5.00 with the purchase of a general admission ticket. For more information or to purchase tickets visit, TitanicOrlando.com.
Discover all things Titanic on the "Ship of Dreams" guided tour. Starting with construction to the many luxuries in accommodations to the latest technological advances of its time, experience what life was like on board the grandest ship in the world. The "Ship of Dreams" tour will be offered Wednesday-Friday at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Explore Titanic through the eyes of young byous and gulls with "Titanic Adventures for Kids" guided tour. Participate in a fun filled scavenger hunt with an adventure map that takes guests through the exhibition room by room. This promises to be quite the adventure! "Titanic Adventure for Kids" tour will be offered on Saturdays and Sundays at 11:30 a.m.
Thomas Andrews, Jr., Captain Smith, Margaret Brown, Ella White, and Fredrick Fleet are just a few who emerged as heroes on that fateful night of April 15, 1912. Learn about these passengers and crew who showed strength, courage and overcame tragedy by sacrificing their own lives for others in the "Heroes of Titanic" guided tour. This tour will be offered on Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m.
Guests can take home a piece of history and commemorative items with a souvenir package. While supplies last, each themed tour package is available for purchase inside the retail store at Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition.
"Ship of Dreams" package includes:
- Grand Staircase photo with Captain Smith (All digital images with custom USB drive)
- Ship of Dreams Pin
- Heart of Ocean Necklace
- Coal Coin in Luxury Box with Certificate of Authenticity
- Memorabilia Pack
Valued at $99.95 – available for purchase in the retail store for only $59.95
"Titanic Adventure for Kids" package includes:
- 194 Piece Lego Model
- Titanic 24 Piece Wood Puzzle
- Titanic Reference Map
- Crew Silicone Bracelet
Valued at $42.99 – available for purchase in the retail store for only $27.99
"Heroes of Titanic" package includes:
- Titanic's Last Hero Book
- Heart of the Ocean Necklace
- Grand Staircase photo with Captain Smith (All digital images with custom USB drive)
- Coal Coin in Luxury Box with Certificate of Authenticity
- Ship of Dreams Pin
Valued at $79.99 – available for purchase in the retail store for only $54.99
Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition in Orlando is open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with final admission granted at 4 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit TitanicOrlando.com.
What to expect during your next visit?
In order to create a comfortable and safer environment for guests and employees, the Exhibition has implemented new health safety guidelines and procedures, including:
- All employees are screened for symptoms, including a temperature screening, prior to the start of their shift each day.
- Guests and employees are required to wear masks or face coverings at all times while inside the Exhibition.
- Hand sanitizing stations are conveniently placed throughout the Exhibition.
- All highly touched surfaces are routinely cleaned and disinfected on a more frequent basis.
- Physical distancing is encouraged and signage reminding guests to keep six feet apart from those outside of their party is placed throughout the venue.
About Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition
The grand story of the "Ship of Dreams" is revived through Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition on International Drive. With more than 300 real artifacts, guests embark on a journey to feel what it was like aboard the famous luxury liner. The exhibition includes dramatic recreations of the Grand Staircase, first class cabin, Verandah Café, Promenade Deck and more. It also houses the second largest piece of Titanic ever recovered, the "Little Big Piece," a 3-ton section of the original ship's hull. Travel back in time and experience the wonder and tragedy of the world's most famous ocean-liner.
